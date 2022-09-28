Ferne McCann ‘brands Sam Faiers a “narcissistic b**tch” in leaked recordings

Ferne McCann has reportedly branded Sam Faiers as a “narcissistic b**ch” in a shocking audio clip that leaked to social media Wednesday night.

It comes hours after Ferne, 32, was accused of branding her former TOWIE co-star as a “fat c***” before she shamed her body and described her thighs as “so big,” in another shot.

Reportedly describing Sam, 31, Ferne said in the voice note: ‘The kind of girl she is, she’s just a narcissistic b**ch, she really doesn’t care.’

Leaked note: Ferne McCann, 32, has reportedly branded Sam Faiers as a ‘narcissistic b**ch’ in a shocking audio clip leaked on social media Wednesday night

With a different message, Ferne seemed to say, “It’s an exact copy. It’s just so bad for people who have worked so hard. Since she has a big following, it’s just ridiculous.”

The Instagram account wrote alongside the clip: ‘@FerneMcCann what a jealous bitter woman talking about your so called best friend @Samantha Faiers who you have known for 20 years.

“As a friend, you should support your friends and not run to other friends to beat them.”

MailOnline has reached out to a Ferne representative for comment.

The voice messages are said to have been sent by Ferne to a friend on WhatsApp in June, just a month after Sam gave birth to her third baby, Edward.

Voice clip: It comes hours after Ferne was accused of branding her former TOWIE co-star, 31, a ‘fat c***’ before shaming her body (Sam pictured)

After the first clips were circulated online, Sam’s mom Suzie was so shocked by the message that she posted it this morning on her Instagram page, which is accessible to her 270,000 followers.

Suzie wrote: ‘So after a few days of being hurt and upset I can no longer sit back and say nothing.

The vile voice is circulating on social media, and now press articles are calling it a ‘feud’, which it isn’t.

‘Sam is at a loss’: The voice message is said to have been sent by Ferne on WhatsApp to a friend in June, just a month after Sam gave birth to her third baby, Edward (photo July 2019)

‘Shocked’: After hearing the first clip, Sam’s mom Suzie posted a statement to her Instagram on Wednesday morning saying, ‘Nobody should ever talk about their friends like that’

“This is a complete shock to myself and my family. Ferne has always been a very good family friend to all of us for the past 20 years.

“It appears that this voice message was sent just weeks after Samantha gave birth in May. Since this voice note surfaced, more has been sent – very disturbingly annoying stuff.

‘We are as shocked as you are! No one should ever talk about their friends like that!

“My girls are my absolute everything and I will do everything I can to protect them. I have nothing more to say about it.’

‘Vile’: Sam’s mother Suzie (pictured) was so shocked by the message that she posted it on her Instagram page, which is accessible to her 269,000 followers this morning

A source told MailOnline: “Of course Sam is incredibly hurt and upset by these comments, especially from someone she considered a close friend, she doesn’t understand why Ferne decided to speak out about her in such a derogatory way.”

Sam unfollowed Ferne and blocked Ferne on Instagram after hearing the post, which said in full: “Sam Faiers is a big cock, her thighs are so big, and I looked really skinny today and um yeah.”

Reality TV stars Ferne and Sam have been close friends and in each other’s lives for over two decades.

In their TOWIE heyday, the pair would party in Essex, chase Sugar Hut and support each other through their dramatic storylines, including when Sam split from on-off boyfriend Joey Essex.

They have celebrated milestone birthdays together, the arrival of their children, and Ferne is also a close friend of Sam’s sister Billie, 32, who attends her bachelorette parties, wedding and baby showers.

Ferne shared an emotional tribute to Sam on her 30th birthday in 2021 and declared her love for her former co-star on Instagram.

She said, ‘Wow, it was emotional looking back at all these photos. So many laughs, parties and special memories made. You, my love, have given me so many memories that I will cherish forever.’

Ferne even sang at Billie’s 2019 wedding in the Maldives, with the reality star saying her best friend’s surprise performance was a moment she’ll never forget.

Sam and Ferne’s relationship has been ruined by several fights in the past, but they have always managed to make amends.

They got into a fight over their rival TV shows after Ferne First Time Mum landed following the success of Sam’s ITVBe series The Mummy Dairies.

‘Cherished memories’: Ferne shared a tribute to Sam on her 30th birthday in 2021, declaring her love for her on Instagram and sharing throwback photos of them over the years

Throwback: In their TOWIE heyday, Sam and Ferne would party in Essex, haunt the Sugar Hut and support each other through their dramatic storylines

In 2018, Sam confirmed that the couple had put their differences aside, saying: “To be honest, Ferne and I hadn’t seen some things with each other in recent years and sometimes as friends you just drift apart. .

‘I’m in Hertfordshire with my family and she does her thing with her family. There was never a big fight, we just drifted apart, but it was fun actually, because my sister’s bridal shower was fine, and we were catching up with the babies and that’s about it.’

Sam, who gave birth to son Edward in May, is also a mother to Paul, six, and Rosie, four, who she shares with her long-term partner, Paul Knightley.

Ferne is a mother of the four-year-old Sunday from her relationship with Arthur Collins, who is currently serving a 20-year sentence after being found guilty of an acid attack in 2017.

In the same year, it was reported that Sam advised Ferne to end her romance with Arthur and their friendship suffered as a result of his imprisonment.

She got engaged to fiancé Lorri Haines in July after a whirlwind seven-month romance, telling her followers on Instagram, “So happily ever after.”

Ferne representatives declined to comment when approached by MailOnline, but a source close to Ferne suggested the partial recording, which was released publicly, may have been edited or taken out of context.

Protective: Suzie dismissed recent claims that Sam and Ferne were “arguing” and said the past few days have been very “hurtful” and “disturbing” (Suzie pictured with daughters Sam and Billie)

Fallout: Ferne is also good friends with Sam’s sister Billie, but the couple’s relations have soured after the shocking shootout

Sam joined the cast of TOWIE in 2010 as an original, while Ferne became a regular three years later.

Ferne currently stars in the C4 series Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

On Sunday night’s episode, she confessed to being known as a “b****” during her time on TOWIE, but insisted she was different from the cameras.

She said: ‘I think on TOWIE I was probably seen as the b****, but in real life that character is not in line with who I am.

‘I don’t like confrontations. I find it very difficult.’