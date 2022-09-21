Ferne McCann bares her toned abs in a crop top as she leaves the gym

Known for her grueling workout regimens, Ferne McCann certainly knew how to show off her amazing results as she left her local gym in Essex on Tuesday.

The former TOWIE star, 32, looked sensational as she flashed her incredible abs in a black crop top and form-fitting workout gear.

The appearance comes after the TV personality revealed she wants another child before marrying her fiancé Lorri Haines.

Channeling the ’80s, the reality star wore her socks over her clinging red leggings, which she paired with a pair of multicolored trainers.

Ferne brushed aside her freshly cut bob as she stepped out wearing square sunglasses.

While letting herself cool off, the mom-of-one wore her sweater tied around her waist while hydrating herself with a bottle of water.

Ferne announced her engagement to partner Lorri in July, just seven months after they made their romance public.

The reality star already has a four-year-old daughter with her ex-boyfriend Arthur Collins on Sunday and raised her as a single parent.

Collins is currently serving a 20-year sentence after being found guilty of carrying out a brutal acid attack in 2017.

Lorri also has a child – a son who is the same age as Sunday – from a previous relationship.

Ferne has admitted she is “so ready” to have another child, saying she wants to have a sibling on Sunday before getting married.

“I haven’t thought too much about wedding plans, we’ve made the decision that we want another baby first,” she said. Closer magazine this week. “I’d like to have a brother or sister by Sunday and expand and grow our family.

“I really want a baby right now, I’m so ready, but you know what, every baby is a miracle, and it will happen when it’s supposed to.”

Ferne admitted that seeing her best friend Billie Faiers, 32, pregnant reinforced her desire to have another baby as she wishes their children would be in the same school year.

She said, ‘It would be so nice if I could get pregnant soon – you can tell I’ve thought about this more than my wedding – then my baby and Billie’s baby would be in the same school year. It’s like the new generation!’

Happy couple: Ferne announced her engagement to partner Lorri Haines (pictured) in July, just seven months after they made their romance public