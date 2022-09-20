Fernando Torres tipped to have managerial career by former Barcelona defender Rafael Marquez

Former Barcelona defender Rafael Marquez has tipped Fernando Torres to have a career in management.

The former Liverpool and Chelsea striker is currently in charge of Atletico Madrid’s U19 team.

Marquez, who currently manages Barcelona Athletic, the Catalan giants’ ‘B’ team, said Torres, along with another former Liverpool player, impressed the Mexican on their coaching course together.

The 43-year-old said that Mundo Deportivo: ‘Fernando Torres has great ability. Likewise Alvaro Arbeloa.

‘You could already see that they stood out during the course.’

It is not the first time that Torres has been tipped to have a successful career in management.

Former Atletico coach Armando de la Morena said so AS in March: ‘A coach like Fernando, who knows his career a little, as a player and always with respect for the fact that he has acted, has the conditions to be a great coach.

‘I also know it from the players, who tell me wonder about him, how he transmits, how he gives them the concepts. So what I see in him is that if everything goes the right way, then we have a future coach for Spanish football and for Atletico and hopefully also for the national team. Whatever he wants.

Torres could be set to join former Liverpool team-mate Steven Gerrard in the senior management

‘He spoke to you very well, even when he was still a child, 17, 18 years old. He is always respectable both on and off the field, for his manners and demeanor. That’s what a coach should be. An example both outside and on the pitch. And he fulfills those conditions.’

Torres and Arbeloa were team-mates at Anfield from 2007 to 2009, when the latter left the club to join Real Madrid – 18 months before the striker joined Premier League rivals Chelsea.

Atletico Madrid legend Torres, was previously an assistant for Atletico’s U19 team when they won their league last season.

Torres is now in charge of the team and follows a host of former Liverpool teammates into management, including Arbeloa, Steven Gerrard and Xabi Alonso.

Arbeloa has the same role at Real Madrid, where he had previously coached the U17 team – in the footsteps of club legend Raul Gonzalez.

Alonso was most recently in charge of Real Sociedad’s ‘B’ side, winning them promotion to Segunda two seasons ago.

Former Liverpool and Spain team-mates Torres (left) and Arbeloa (right) now manage the U19 sides for LaLiga rivals Atletico and Real Madrid

Gerrard has enjoyed the most success from that Liverpool side, winning the Scottish Premier League title with Rangers.

The former Liverpool captain, who formed a lethal partnership with Torres in the late 2000s, is now at Aston Villa, who are 15th in the Premier League.

Liverpool’s side, featuring the likes of Alonso, Arbeloa, Gerrard and Torres, came closest to winning a league title in the 2008-09 season, finishing four points behind eventual champions Manchester United.

Torres is one of Atletico’s most iconic players of all time and has been idolized by fans ever since he broke into the team in 2001 to fire them back into LaLiga after they were relegated to the second division the previous season.

He remained a fan favorite even after joining Liverpool in 2007 and when he returned to the club in 2015 around 45,000 fans flocked to the Vicente Calderon just to see him introduced.

He finally won a trophy with Atletico in his final season with the club, coming off the bench in their 3-0 win over Marseille in the Europa League final.