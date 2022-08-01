Fernando Alonso: Two-time F1 world champion signs multi-year contract with Aston Martin

Two-time Formula 1 world champion Fernando Alonso has signed a multi-year contract with Aston Martin starting in 2023.

The Spaniard, 41, will not have a contract with the current Alpine team at the end of this season, but they had indicated that they would like to keep him.

However, Aston Martin, who will lose the retiring Sebastian Vettel at the end of the year, has now dived in to sign Alonso.

“This Aston Martin team is clearly using the energy and dedication to win, and it is therefore one of the most exciting teams in Formula 1 today,” said Alonso.

“I have known Lawrence and Lance for many years and it is obvious that they have the ambition and passion to succeed in Formula 1.

“I have seen how the team has systematically attracted great people with winning pedigrees, and I have become aware of the enormous commitment to new facilities and resources at Silverstone.

“Nobody in Formula 1 today shows a greater vision and absolute commitment to win, and that makes it a really exciting opportunity for me.”

2023 will be Alonso’s 22nd season in Formula 1, while Aston Martin will be the sixth team he has represented.

After debuting in 2001 with Minardi, the 41-year-old won back-to-back titles with Renault in 2005 and 2006, and has also driven for McLaren and Ferrari.