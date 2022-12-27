Fern Britton enjoying a Boxing Day beach walk with two of her children

Fern Britton bundled up for a brisk Boxing Day walk on the Cornish beach with two of her children on Monday.

Ferne, who announced her split from Phil Vickery in 2020, has four children; twins Jack and Harry, 28, Grace, 25, and Winnie, 20, from their two marriages.

The family snap came as TV chef Phil revealed he was forced to pull out a tooth with pliers during the pandemic because he couldn’t get a dental appointment.

Wrapped! Fern Britton bundled up for a brisk Boxing Day walk on a Cornish beach with two of her children on Monday.

Fern captioned the image: “Flipping the frostbite on the Boxing Day beach.” My New Year’s resolution is to get familiar with Insta’

In the photo, Fern kept warm in a green fleece and scarf as she hugged her youngest daughter, Winnie, as her son took the sweet selfie.

Fern captioned the image: “Flipping the frostbite on the Boxing Day beach.” My New Year’s resolution is to get familiar with Insta.

The photo was shared after Fern offered advice on family “drama”, ten weeks after Phil was seen kissing his close friend Lorraine Stanton.

Oh! This week, Phil revealed the drastic measures he was forced to take after not being able to visit a dentist due to Covid restrictions.

The TV presenter took to Twitter to write a statement to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after the release of their Netflix documentary bombshell.

In her thinly veiled post, she spoke about how “hurt feelings are hard to deal with” and can create “more drama,” before stressing the importance of apologies.

It comes after Phil, 61, was seen sharing a kiss with Lorraine, 58, as they left a London hotel in September, and Fern was said to be “heartbroken and stunned”.

Cryptic: Fern gave Prince Harry and Meghan Markle advice on family ‘drama’, after ex-husband Phil was seen kissing their friend Lorraine Stanton

Hurt: In his thinly veiled post, he spoke cryptically about how “hurt feelings are hard to deal with” and can create “more drama,” before stressing the importance of apologies

In her recent tweet, she wrote: ‘Hurt feelings are hard to deal with and hard to acknowledge. Hurt feelings color our judgment and create more drama and hurt feelings.

Everything gets out of control. If only we could say ‘that hurt me’ and the other person could say ‘sorry’. Just say. #Meghan and Harry’.

The couple called off their marriage two years ago after more than 20 years together and announced their separation during the pandemic.

Drama: Fern and Phil split in 2020 after 20 years together and Phil’s new public crush came weeks after the reality TV star revealed she had struggled with the breakdown of her marriage.

This week Phil revealed the drastic measures he was forced to take after not being able to visit a dentist due to Covid restrictions.

Phil said: ‘In lockdown, I couldn’t get a dentist so I pulled my teeth. ‘[One was a] wisdom tooth. [I used] pliers, it took three nights.

‘Every night I worked it a little more and it came out. But I did it [another] and it cracked.