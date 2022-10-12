Ferdinand says ‘this is not the Mbappe I met’ and warns star with Rooney story

Rio Ferdinand has warned Kylian Mbappe that no player is bigger than his club, following reports that the French superstar feels ‘betrayed’ at Paris Saint-Germain.

The Manchester United legend told a story about Wayne Rooney teaching Mbappe how to be a team player, and he’s also baffled as to why he’s not happy playing on a ‘dream team’ with Lionel Messi and Neymar.

Getty Mbappé’s future is once again one of the biggest talking points in football

Multiple sources in European football are reporting that Mbappe’s relationship with PSG has completely broken down, with the player feeling that promises have been broken by the club and he is now trying to leave in the January transfer window.

Liverpool have been described as the ‘only viable option’ to sign the 23-year-old, but questions have been raised about how the Reds could afford to sign the World Cup winner.

A move to Manchester City might be more realistic, and even Saudi-backed Newcastle United if it’s just about the money, but it’s more likely that Mbappe – if he goes anywhere – will eventually complete his desired more to Real Madrid , despite claims that the Ligue 1 champions do not want to sell him to Los Blancos.

One of the reasons Mbappe reportedly feels “betrayed” is that he was promised by the chefs when he signed a new contract earlier this year that they would sign a new No.9 to give him the same kind of freedom in the wide areas he enjoys for the French national team.

That has not happened, with Mbappe this season as the center forward of the team with Messi and Neymar on either side of him, and he hit his stride after PSG’s 0-0 draw with Reims by sarcastically posting the phrase ##pivotgang on Instagram.

That post led to this latest news about his future at PSG, with Ferdinand saying it doesn’t suit a player he recently met, saying he came across as a ‘humble’ and ‘chilled-out man’.

Instagram: K.Mbappe Mbappé shared a post with #pivotgang on Instagram

The legendary defender also warned the attacker about his ‘groaning’, citing a former Old Trafford team-mate.

“I think PSG will be disappointed” [by Mbappe’s post] and as a team-mate you would be disappointed with that because you know the reaction that will bring, the spotlight and the negativity that will surround the club,” Ferdinand said. BT Sport.

“He’s clearly dissatisfied, he’s not happy with the position he’s playing in…

“Listen, I played with Wayne Rooney, a generational talent. He will go down in history as one of the best players we’ve ever seen in England, and in some matches he was asked to play on the left.

“I knew he hated it, he didn’t want to do it, but no one else would ever know he didn’t like it and didn’t want to play there because he was sacrificing parts of his game for his teammates. You have to, you have to to see the bigger picture.

“By the way, Kylian plays in the same team, wakes up every morning and trains and is on the same pitch as Lionel Messi and Neymar! It’s a dream scenario for everyone, don’t you want that? I find it hard to believe that he is moaning.

Getty Images – Getty Rio Ferdinand and Wayne Rooney were Man United teammates for ten years

Getty Ferdinand can’t believe Mbappe wants to leave PSG despite playing alongside Messi and Neymar

“I met him last season and he seemed like such a humble, laid-back, calm, cool and composed man – this story and this persona that I’m throwing out there – whether it’s true or not, I don’t know – it’s not what I seen or who I’ve met at all.

“I’d love to see him come out now and say, ‘Yeah, this is me’ and own it, or come out and say, ‘Guys, I don’t know where this story is coming from, but I’m totally committed to My club’.

“It needs that, this story is so big it needs that clarity.”

Joe Cole added that the fact that Mbappe has not yet come out and messed up the story means that “some of it is true.”

Meanwhile, Mbappe’s behavior has raised big questions about his stance, with former Premier League striker Darren Bent warning Liverpool against trying to sign the France international.

getty Klopp and Guardiola both warned against making move for ‘problem’ Mbappe

Fellow talkSPORT pundit Gabby Agbonlahor also responded to the story, saying Man City and even Arsenal wouldn’t consider signing the ‘problem’ star either.

“If Pepe [Guardiola] Mbappe could sign for Man City tomorrow, he wouldn’t, absolutely not,” said the former Aston Villa captain.

“I would keep Gabriel Jesus if I were Arsenal. If Mbappe came to Arsenal, he would ruin the whole harmony that the team has there.

“There would be quarrels and players would drop out because of Mbappe. It’s a problem for PSG.

“Maybe he will be their problem when he goes to Real Madrid.”