Ferdinand questions decision to leave out Tomori and Alexander-Arnold

Rio Ferdinand has questioned Gareth Southgate’s decision to drop Fikayo Tomori and Trent Alexander-Arnold from his roster to face Germany at Wembley on Monday.

Southgate named his 23-man roster to face the four-time world champion, omitting James Ward-Prowse, Jarrod Bowen and Jack Grealish (suspended) alongside Tomori and Alexander-Arnold. England won’t play again until their World Cup campaign starts in November.

Speaking of being Atmosphere with Five podcastFerdinand questioned Southgate’s thinking and expressed shock at the omission of AC Milan and Liverpool defenders.

Fikayo Tomori (C) has been left out of England squad to face Germany at Wembley

He asked: ‘How come Trent isn’t in the England squad? What is going on here?’

‘I can’t take it. I don’t know how he didn’t take it. He’s not even in the roster which I don’t understand, it’s either “I know what he is, he’s brilliant, he’s going to play anyway”, or “He’s not for me”, what is it?’

Frank Leboeuf labeled Alexander-Arnold a “championship-level defender” in the wake of England’s defeat to Italy, which saw them relegated from Group A of the Nations League for the next cycle, and he seemed to agree are with Southgate’s apparent reluctance to select him.

Gareth Southgate has left Trent Alexander-Arnold out of his squad for the England final ahead of the World Cup.

Ferdinand found such comments disrespectful.

‘Are you turning me on? It’s disrespectful, some people get too disrespectful,” he said. “Leboeuf wasn’t the best defensively, by the way, so he has a cheek.”

Meanwhile, regarding Tomori, Ferdinand seemed equally stunned by the decision to let him out.

‘That is the question to be asked. I can not believe [it]Tomori has won Serie A, he plays very well as an integral player in that team and can’t get anywhere near the squad.

Southgate has been criticized for some of his team decisions, not least his decision not to select Tomori and Alexander-Arnold

“Let alone the team, he can’t make the roster for the game. It’s not like we’re sitting here and going “We have an incredible amount of central defenders to choose from, by the way,” give him a shot and see if he can do it.”

Neither Tomori nor Alexander-Arnold played a part in England’s defeat to Milan on Friday night, leading Ferdinand to suggest Southgate has already decided neither player will meet his needs this winter in Qatar.

‘It just feels like to me Gareth Southgate feels like I know who’s coming’ [to Qatar]”I know who’s playing and these aren’t for me,” he said.

With England out of play after Germany’s game until their World Cup campaign kicks off against Iran on November 21, it remains to be seen what Tomori and Alexander-Arnold can do to get back into Southgate’s plans.