Fenty Skin dual action moisturizer and SPF is reduced on Amazon by 11% for brighter, glowier skin

SHOPPING: Products in this Mail Best article are independently selected by our store writers. If you make a purchase through links on this page, DailyMail.com earns an affiliate commission.

There is no doubt that Rihanna’s skin has a certain glow to it.

And if you’re wondering if it’s possible to shrink your own pores and brighten your complexion, you might find the answer in Rihanna’s Fenty Skin line.

Currently reduced on Amazon to $36.50, the fenty Skin Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer contains all of Rihanna’s favorite skincare hacks in a wonderfully scented bottle.

This two-in-one moisturizer and sunscreen is lightweight, oil-free and truly invisible on all skin tones. It folds back on dehydration, discoloration and dark spots and reduces pore size. Because it absorbs instantly, it can be used under makeup without flashbacks. Store

Being a moisturizer and SPF in one, the Hydra Vizor does the job of what is usually two separate products, making the price of the 50ml refillable bottle even more affordable.

The SPF is completely invisible and absorbs quickly, making it ideal for use under make-up. Other sunscreens containing similar transparent technology are the same price or more expensive and do not have the same moisturizing properties.

Invisible SPF: The Fenty Skin Hydra Vizor is a moisturizer and SPF in one, but there’s no chalky feel or color – it’s really sheer and absorbs quickly

When it comes to the moisturizing and moisturizing part of the formula, the ingredients are hard to beat.

Not only does it intensely hydrate your skin thanks to its blend of hyaluronic acid and naturally antioxidant-rich baobab, but it soothes and conditions the skin with aloe.

Meanwhile, niacinamide helps reduce the appearance of dark spots, helps even out skin tone and bounce back from excess shine.

Thanks to the nutrient-rich formula, a little goes a long way, so you only need one or two pumps to see results.

A little goes a long way: With skin-friendly, brightening and moisturizing ingredients such as hyaluronic acid and niacinamide, the Fenty Skin hydra vizor can be applied sparingly so that a bottle lasts a long time

The average rating for the Fenty Skin Hydra Vizor on Amazon is an impressive 4.7 out of 5, with shoppers being impressed by how it brightens up their skin.

“This is the best,” praised one shopper who gave it a full five stars. “I’ve been using it for several months now and I love it. I only use a small amount, just one pump, and it hydrates my skin beautifully and penetrates deeply for a glowing finish!’

Fragrance is another important part of Fenty Beauty’s skincare, as Rihanna has personally designed each Fenty Skin product to be a complete sensory experience.

The Fenty Skin Hydra Vizor packaging is sleek and streamlined, almost resembling a perfume bottle. Each bottle is refillable, so you only need one and you can save money by buying refills

Imagine a warm, fragrant scent inspired by cherries and coconut, sun-kissed figs and fresh desert melon. Once applied, this fresh fruity scent lingers on the skin.

Fenty Skin’s Flash Nap eye gel eye cream has a similar luxurious scent, and it’s currently reduced on Amazon too — by 25 percent.