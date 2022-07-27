Femtosecond laser bionic fabrication enabling bubble manipulation

The femtosecond laser-induced hierarchical micro/nanostructures promote airborne superhydrophobicity and excellent underwater superaerophilicity on the surface of polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE). Submerging the PTFE surface with superhydrophobic microgrooves in water creates hollow microchannels between the PTFE substrate and the water medium. Underwater gas can flow through this channel. When a microchannel connects two underwater bubbles, the gas spontaneously transports from the small bubble to the large bubble along this hollow microchannel. Self-transport of gas can be extended to more functions related to the manipulation of bubbles under water, such as unidirectional gas passage and water/gas separation. Credit: Jiale Yong et al



The manipulation and use of gas in water has wide applications in energy consumption, chemical production, environmental protection, agricultural breeding, microfluidic chips and health care. The ability to drive underwater bubbles to move in a targeted and continuous manner over a specified distance through unique gradient geometries has been successfully archived, opening room for further research on this exciting topic. However, in many cases the gradient geometry is microscopic and unsuitable for transporting gas at the microscope level because most microscale gradient structures provide the insufficient driving force. This makes the self-transport of bubbles and gases underwater at a microscopic level a major challenge.

In a new article published in the International Journal of Extreme Manufacturing, a team of researchers led by Prof. Feng Chen of the School of Electronic Science and Engineering, Xi’an Jiaotong University, China, has proposed an innovative strategy for submerged gas self-transport along a femtosecond laser-induced open superhydrophobic surface with a microchannel width of less than 100 µm. The microgroove with superhydrophobic and underwater superaerophilic micro/nanostructures on the inner wall cannot be wetted by water, so a hollow microchannel forms between the substrate and water when the groove-structured surface is immersed in water. Gas can flow freely along the underwater microchannel; that is, this microchannel allows gas transport in water. The superhydrophobic microgrooves make it possible to transport bubbles and gases at a microscopic level.

Femtosecond (1015 s) laser technology has emerged as a promising solution to create such a superhydrophobic microgroove. Taking advantage of its two key features: extremely high peak intensity and ultra-short pulse width, femtosecond lasers have become an essential tool for modern extreme and ultra-precise manufacturing. Femtosecond laser processing has the characteristics of high spatial resolution, small heat-affected zone, and non-contact manufacturing. In particular, the femtosecond laser can ablate almost any material, resulting in microstructures on the surface of the material. Thus, the femtosecond laser is a viable tool for creating superhydrophobic microstructures on material surfaces, which is essential for realizing gas self-transport at the microscopic level.

Hierarchical micro/nanostructures were easily produced on the inherently hydrophobic polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) substrate by femtosecond laser processing, giving the PTFE surface excellent superhydrophobicity and superaerophilicity underwater. The femtosecond laser-induced superhydrophobic and underwater superaerophilic microgrooves strongly repel water and can support gas transport underwater because a hollow microchannel is formed between the PTFE surface and the water medium in water. Underwater gas was easily transported through this hollow microchannel.

Interestingly, when superhydrophobic microgrooves connect different superhydrophobic regions in water, the gas spontaneously transitions from a small region to a large region. A unique laser drilling process can also integrate the micro-holes into the superhydrophobic and underwater superaerophilic PTFE sheet.

The asymmetric morphology of the femtosecond laser-induced ‘Y’-shaped microholes and the unique super-wettability of the surface of the PTFE sheet allowed the gas bubbles to pass through the porous superwetting PTFE sheet in one direction (from the small hole side to the side with large holes ) in the water.

Anti-buoyancy unidirectional penetration was achieved; that is, the gas overcame the buoyancy of the bubble and was itself transported downwards. Similar to a diode, the unidirectional gas passage function of the superwetting porous plate was used to determine the direction of transport of the gas when manipulating underwater gas, preventing gas backflow.

The Laplace pressure difference drove the processes of spontaneous gas transport and unidirectional bubble passage. The superhydrophobic and underwater superaerophilic porous plates were also successfully used to separate water and gas based on the gas self-transport behavior.

Professor Feng Chen (Director of Ultrafast Photonic Laboratory, UPL) and Associate Professor Jiale Yong have identified the importance of the research and the potential applications of this technology (submersible gas self-transport) as follows:

“How to think about using superhydrophobic microgrooves for gas transport?”

“Superhydrophobic microstructures have high water repellency, which allows the materials to repel liquids. If a microgroove has superhydrophobic micro/nanostructures on the inner wall, the microgroove will not be wetted by water because the surface with the groove structure is immersed in water. Between the substrate and the water medium forms a hollow microchannel This microchannel allows gas transport in water so that gas can flow freely along the underwater microchannel The femtosecond laser can easily fabricate such a superhydrophobic microgroove The width of the laser induced microgroove determines the width of the hollow microchannel, which is smaller than 100 m, which allows us to realize self-transport of gas at the microscopic level.”

“Why was a femtosecond laser used to prepare such a superhydrophobic microgroove for gas self-transport?”

“The laser is one of the greatest inventions of the 20e century. In recent years, the femtosecond laser has become an essential tool for modern extreme and ultra-precise manufacturing. Femtosecond laser processing is a flexible technology that can write superhydrophobic and underwater superaerophilic microgrooves directly on the surface of a solid substrate and drill open microholes through a thin film. In addition, the path of the open micro-grooves and the location of the open micro-holes can be precisely designed by the control program during the laser processing.”

“Do the types of gas affect the self-transport of bubbles and gases at the microscopic level?”

“Although only the common air bubble has been studied, it should be noted that the driving force for gas transport is not the chemical composition of the gas. Therefore, the manipulation of gas mentioned in this article applies to other gases as long as they do not fully discharge in the corresponding liquids.”

“What are the potential applications of the technology to achieve bubble/gas self-transport and manipulation based on the femtosecond laser-written superhydrophobic microgrooves?”

“We believe that the reported methods for self-transport of gas in water along femtosecond laser-structured superhydrophobic microchannels will open many new applications in the use of energy, chemical production, environmental protection, agricultural breeding, microfluidic chips, healthcare, etc.”

Researchers also point out that this self-transporting gas strategy based on the superhydrophobic microgrooves, although validated, is still in its infancy. The influence of various factors (such as the size of the microgrooves, the length of the channel and the volume of the gas) on the performance of gas transport needs further investigation. Also, the practical applications based on the gas self-transport function must be developed.

Jiale Yong et al, Self-transport of gas underwater along femtosecond laserwritten open superhydrophobic microchannels on the surface (International Journal of Extreme Manufacturing (2021). Jiale Yong et al, Self-transport of gas underwater along femtosecond laserwritten open superhydrophobic microchannels on the surface (International Journal of Extreme Manufacturing (2021). DOI: 10.1088/2631-7990/ac466f

