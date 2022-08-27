‘Feminist’ sci-fi thriller The Power to be made into Amazon Prime show starring Toni Collette

A novel described as “feminist sci-fi” will hit the small screen as a 10-part Amazon Prime series.

Toni Collette has just been confirmed to star in The Power, an adaptation of the 2016 novel of the same name by Naomi Alderman, a dystopian satire that has been compared to Margaret Atwood’s novel The Handmaid’s Tale.

According to a studio synopsis of the adaptation, a group of teenage girls mysteriously develop a special power that allows them to electrocute people at will.

When they pass the ability on to older women, all over the world, they all use it to become the dominant sex, in some cases even killing men who get in their way.

Actor Toni Collette has been announced as the star of Amazon Prime’s upcoming dystopian series The Power, based on Naomi Alderman’s 2016 novel of the same name.

Baileys’ award-winning 2016 novel has been compared to Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale

The teenagers then realize that they can arouse power in older women, leading to women becoming the dominant sex around the world, using their power to take control and in some cases even killing the men who put them in the spotlight. stand away.

The studio’s synopsis says, “The Power follows a cast of notable characters from London to Alabama, Nigeria to Seattle, as the Power evolves from a tingle in the collarbones of teenagers to a complete reversal of the world’s balance of power.”

In the show, Toni plays a character named Margot Cleary-Lopez, the Democratic mayor of Seattle.

According to a summary of the series: “[Margot has] a sharp tongue, a wicked sense of humor, and a passion to leave the world better than she found it.

She is also a devoted mother of three children, including Jos (Auli’i Cravalho), and wife of her husband Rob (John Leguizamo), who has been married for 20 years.

“When the Power emerges, Margot is catapulted into the spotlight, opening the door to unimaginable possibilities – both personal and political.”

The power: a summary According to a studio synopsis of the 10-part sci-fi thriller, a group of teenage girls mysteriously develop a special power that allows them to electrocute people at will. “It’s hereditary, it’s built-in and it can’t be taken from them,” it reads. The teenagers then realize that they can awaken the strength in older women. This leads to women becoming the dominant sex around the world, using their power to take control and in some cases even killing the men who stand in their way. The studio’s synopsis continues: “The Power follows a cast of remarkable characters from London to Alabama, Nigeria to Seattle, as the Power evolves from a tingle in the collarbones of teenagers to a complete reversal of the world’s balance of power.”

The project was initially announced in 2019, with production on the show from February 2020.

It was shut down weeks later when the coronavirus pandemic began in March 2020.

When the series initially started filming, Leslie Mann and Tim Robbins landed the lead roles, but after the long delays, both left the project.

Rainn Wilson was also supposed to appear in the series, but has also left due to the delays.

Josh Charles will instead play Daniel Dandon, who is described by the studio’s synopsis as “a skilled political animal, a skilled schmoozer who is great at playing the game.”

It adds that he is “ready to become the next state senator.” That is, until the rise of Power’.

Speaking last year about the book being made into an Amazon Prime series, author Naomi Alderman, who will serve as executive producer, said she was “extremely excited.”

“The story is a global one, about the lives of women and men around the world, so I’m really excited that The Power will lead to conversation and debate essentially all over the world,” she said.

“We’re going to make something revolutionary and, dare I say it, exciting.”

Other cast members include Eddie Marsan, Ana Ularu, Zrinka Cvitesic, Ria Zmitrowicz, Toheeb Jimoh and Edwina Findley.

The series, which will be available to watch on Prime Video, has no release date yet.