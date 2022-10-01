Feminist campaigners demand unisex changing rooms are scrapped amid reports of traumatic encounters

MPs are calling on major high street stores to scrap unisex changing rooms after a rise in women suffering traumatic encounters with men.

Last week, Charlotte Kirby, 25, posted a video tearfully revealing how two men had approached her while she was trying on outfits in a unisex changing room at Primark in Cambridge.

Now a Mail on Sunday investigation has found her ordeal is common, uncovering repeated distress at M&S ​​and rival chains without gender-separated rooms.

A mother said that when they took her teenage girl to M&S to get her first bras, they encountered a man emerging from a cubicle with his testicles exposed.

Another mum tweeted how a man in another M&S store in Exeter left the door to his cubicle in the ‘gender neutral’ changing rooms and exposed himself while trying on trousers without underwear.

A woman complained and the man was then escorted out while protesting.

Another mother said she had banned her 13-year-old daughter from shopping alone after discovering her local H&M only offers unisex changing rooms.

On Mumsnet, a woman told how she had been secretly filmed in a unisex changing room.

Our investigation has uncovered many criminal cases involving sexual assault, voyeurism and harassment in unisex locker rooms.

This year a police officer was given a suspended prison sentence for secretly filming a woman in a Primark changing room.

H&M, John Lewis, M&S, Monsoon and Primark no longer offer women-only rooms after transgender activists called for unisex changing rooms – despite a survey showing 98 per cent of the public wanted single-sex rooms.

‘A PERVERT FILMED MY DAUGHTER OVER THE TOP OF THE BABY’ A mother has told how her 18-year-old daughter was filmed by a pervert in the unisex dressing room at H&M. Nicky Dobson told our inquest the man performed a sex act while filming from an adjacent cubicle in the South of England store. She said: ‘My daughter was in a dressing room which was not marked as male or female. ‘The booths had lockable doors, but there was space above and below the partitions. I was standing a few meters away. ‘The man was filming over the top of the cubicle – he had been standing on a stool to hold his phone over the top. ‘I’m surprised I couldn’t see it as I was just outside the cabin. We were unaware at the time but were later informed by security and the police that he had performed a sexual act in the cubicle while watching the footage on his phone.’ Ms Dobson urged shops that want to support people who feel uncomfortable in single-sex changing rooms to offer customers a third, safer space. She said the current situation ‘gives predators access to women’s and girls’ safe spaces’, adding of the shops: ‘In light of sexual offenses on their premises, they continue to ignore a large number of complaints from women.’

Tory MP Miriam Cates said: ‘No one is saying all men are a risk, but if you are a predator you now have an open door – literally – to vulnerable women in a state of undress.

‘I really hope these big companies wake up to what they’re doing because it’s not safe.’

Labor MP Rosie Duffield said: ‘It is completely unacceptable for major retailers to deny women and girls the right to change in private.’

And women’s rights campaigner Maya Forstater said: ‘There are men who will take advantage of the voyeurism, exposure and spying opportunities of mobile phones.

‘Retailers should not be afraid to have clear signs and say no to men who want to undress with women and girls.’

Emma Salmon, from Woman’s Place UK, added: “Retailers must not ignore or minimize women’s need to feel safe in public.

‘Policies asserting women’s right to privacy and dignity in the public sphere must be reinstated immediately.’

Following widespread criticism following Charlotte Kirby’s video of her ordeal in Cambridge, Primark last night said it plans to reintroduce ‘a dedicated women’s fitting room area’ as well as continuing to offer unisex changing areas.

It said larger stores would have separate changing rooms for women and men.

In smaller shops, men and women would use the same entrance but be directed to different corridors of cubicles.

In addition, cabin curtains will be made longer with mechanisms to keep them ‘firmly in place’.

Nicola Williams, from the group Fair Play For Women, said: ‘If Primark still believes that “women only” can include men who say they are “women”, their solution is a sham.’

H&M said its dressing rooms would remain unisex.

A spokeswoman said: “We strive to be inclusive and we allow customers to choose which fitting room to use.”

M&S said: ‘We have fittings in our womenswear and menswear departments, each consisting of individual, lockable cubicles to ensure everyone feels comfortable and has the privacy they need.

“Although they are mainly used by customers of that gender, as an inclusive retailer and in line with most other retailers, we allow customers to choose the fitting room.”