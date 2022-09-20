Feminist academics at universities say they self-censor their views on trans issues

Feminist academics have shared how they censor themselves because their views on trans issues have resulted in them being overlooked for jobs, physically banned or even removed from events, and faced with a ‘continuum of hell’ of online trolls who have caused death and rape dangers.

Laura Favaro, a researcher in gender issues at the City, University of London, interviewed 14 feminists who believe that men and women have biological differences that are “binary and immutable.”

The so-called “gender-critical” feminists claimed that they were targets of abuse, harassment, non-platforming, slander and “lost career opportunities, including job blocking” in academia because of their views on sex and gender.

Some described being physically removed from events and even being the recipients of online murder incitements.

One criminology scholar described her experience as “a continuum of hell,” while others admitted in the early stages of their careers “it would just be too terrifying” to make their views public because of the fear of being “banished” — and in instead they chose to ‘hide in the shade’.

Writing for The Times Higher Education, Ms Favaro said the interviewees warned of the near-total scrutiny of academic freedom – deciding what can be discussed in departments or included in academic journals – by supporters of “trans-inclusive feminism.”

Thousands of people take part in a Trans+ Pride march from Wellington Arch to Soho in July

One academic said: ‘It feels so alienating because academia should be about discussing and exchanging ideas, and it’s not. It doesn’t fit our context.

“It’s also incredibly fearful because I don’t want to lose my job and I don’t want to put my kids at risk — I know they could be put at risk.”

Miss Favaro wrote: ‘Of course I fear damage to my career and more because, as interviewees repeatedly put it, I instigate ‘difficult conversations’, not least as an immigrant early in their career with a family to to maintain.

‘But why would I want to work in science at the same time if I can’t do scientific work? Much more terrifying than being hated is being gagged.’

It comes after a lawyer who won a tribunal against her chambers after they discriminated against her for her beliefs about gender rights has resumed her fight with a controversial LGBT charity.

Allison Bailey, who is friends with Harry Potter author JK Rowling – herself the target of hatred for her views – had accused Garden Court Chambers of withholding her work and crushing her mind.

Laura Favaro, a researcher in gender issues at City, University of London

She said it happened after she criticized Stonewall’s trans policy, including recommendations to change the pronouns from “she and he” to “she and their.”

Ms. Bailey – who is a lesbian – believes that sex is biological and cannot change, and that the word “woman” is defined as “adult human female.” She won £22,000 in damages from GCC after winning part of the discrimination case. But she lost part of her case in her claim that Stonewall instructed or induced the chambers’ treatment.

Today, she announced that she had appealed part of the tribunal’s ruling.

Within minutes of the ruling, the Harry Potter writer tweeted: “Allison Bailey is a heroine to me and countless other feminists for refusing to give up her beliefs and principles in the face of harassment and discrimination. Congratulations’, adding: ‘And I couldn’t be more proud of my friend’.

In December 2018, Ms Bailey complained to her colleagues about the Chambers becoming a Stonewall Diversity Champion, saying Stonewall advocated “trans-extremism” and was complicit in a campaign of intimidation of those who questioned gender identity.

She founded the LGB Alliance group, which argues there is a conflict between the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people — and opposes many of Stonewall’s policies, including the claim that “trans women are women.”

The tribunal found that GCC discriminated against Ms Bailey by publishing a tweet saying it was investigating her and upholding a claim by Stonewall that two of her tweets “probably violate the core duties of (The Bar Standards Board).” ‘.

But allegations that it discriminated and victimized her by withholding instructions and work in 2019, causing the plaintiff financial loss, a claim of indirect discrimination by GCC, and a claim that Stonewall incited, caused or instigated GCC to discriminate against her, were rejected.

In October 2019, she was involved in setting up the advocacy group LGB Alliance to oppose “gender extremism.”

Her tweets against trans rights campaigns led to tweets and complaints being sent to GCC, alleging that her opinion was transphobic and damaged GCC’s reputation.

The tribunal ruled that her gender-critical belief that Stonewall wanted to replace sex with gender identity, that the absolutist tone of her advocacy for gender identity made her complicit in threats against women, and that it affected the rights of women and lesbian-gay orientation, were beliefs protected by the Equality Act.

A reserved verdict confirmed her allegation that GCC discriminated against her because of her beliefs, when it tweeted that the complaints would be investigated under a complaints procedure, and when it discovered in December 2019 that two of its tweets were likely to infringe lawyers’ core duties.

GCC was ordered to pay her £22,000 in damages for hurt feelings, plus interest of £4,693.33.

The chambers said at the time that they “carefully discussed the ruling with our legal team with a view to appeal”, but have not done so.

A Stonewall spokesperson said: ‘The recent decision of the Employment Tribunal found that Stonewall had NOT ordered, caused or instigated the Garden Court Chambers to discriminate against Allison Bailey.

“We have not been notified by the Employment Appeal Tribunal of any appeal from Allison Bailey, but should we receive it, we will defend ourselves vigorously.”