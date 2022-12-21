Female tradie claims her boss said ‘men are too distracted by her looks’ at work

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A female construction worker claims she has been told that men on the construction site find her ‘intimidating’.

The conversation left employee Kiki, from Toronto, Canada, stunned and in disbelief.

“I got pulled over today. Apparently the boys at the yard have been intimidated,” she wrote in a video on Tiktok.

“I know this is ridiculous, just stared until he apologized.”

Scroll down for video

A female construction worker claims she was told that men on the construction site find her ‘intimidating’

After sharing her experience on social media, Kiki received comments from men complimenting her looks or women supporting her.

“You must look good in everything,” one man wrote, another said, “It’s just because you’re cuter than them.”

‘Intimidated!? Why?’ a woman asked.

Others praised Kiki for being a “strong woman” in a difficult situation.

“I bet it was a male boss who said that to you. Just keep being yourself if you are assertive they say you are aggressive, if you are not assertive it is not good,” one woman wrote.

“Good for you, stand your ground. Just because you’re a woman doesn’t give them the right to push you,” another added.

A third said, “Don’t let anyone knock you down.”

As a woman working in a male-dominated industry, Kiki shared her other experiences in construction.

“When the workers say.. ‘It must be nice to be in that hot truck,'” she wrote in a second video, recording herself sitting in the work vehicle.

Kiki also listed her “rules” for other female habits – including never flirting with the men you work with and not taking the jokes seriously because “you won’t survive.”

Rule three was “work twice as hard as the boys” followed by “wake up before the sun comes up and go to bed after the sun comes up.”