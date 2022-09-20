Female teacher punched hard in face while trying to break up brutal fight at Louisiana high school

A female tenth-grade teacher at a Louisiana high school was punched in the face after trying to end a brutal fight in her class between two boys.

A video circulating on social media shows the horrific moment when the teacher at Chalmette High School in Louisiana was punched so hard in the face that her head flew back and her glasses flew off her face.

After the violent blow, the stunned teacher lets out a scream and sees her eyes covered with one of her hands as the two boys continued to punch each other.

As some chairs and backpacks are pushed across the room in the chaos, some students hear yelling, “Stop it!” ‘Stop!’ ‘Break it up!, while others watched in amusement from the sidelines.

It wasn’t clear if the teacher fell to the floor after being hit or if she walked out of the classroom, but a female student was heard yelling, “Damn it! You broke her nose.’

It was later revealed that some students went to alert school officials to get help for the injured teacher. Once her class was safe and the boys were detained, the teacher left the school campus to receive medical treatment.

The school will not release the names of the teacher or the two students involved.

But the school confirmed that the teacher, who suffered bruises and swelling on her face, did not have a broken nose, as some students initially believed.

According to the video, there were no school security guards on the scene at the time of the fight, which now raises questions about school safety and whether teachers should intervene.

The school confirms that the two boys involved have been suspended and the school is demanding that a criminal investigation be launched.

Doris Voitier, the longtime Superintendent of Chalmette High School, traumatized by what she saw in the video, said she was absolutely “appalled.”

“Our teacher shouldn’t be involved in such an environment and our students should have ways to make up for their differences.”

In a statement to DailyMail.com, she said “wWhile we do not ask or expect our teachers to put themselves at risk, we fully support our teacher and applaud her efforts.”

Voitier said the two students have been expelled from Chalmette High School and will be disciplined according to their Guide to Student Conduct.

“These students have been charged for their deplorable actions,” she said. “As we always do in situations like this, we are working hand in hand with the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office with the mutual understanding that this kind of behavior is not tolerated in our schools.”

Voitier also provided an update on the teacher’s condition. “She’s bruised. Her nose is not broken and I am very upset and we fully support our teacher.’

The fight broke out around 2 p.m. Friday afternoon during the fourth stint at Chalmette High School in Louisiana’s St. Bernard Parish. Both students whose names have not been released are sophomores at the school

The fight broke out around 2 p.m. Friday afternoon during the fourth stint at Chalmette High School in Louisiana’s St. Bernard Parish.

Friday’s fight was the second major incident at Chalmette High.

On September 12, a former student was arrested after school for pulling a gun during a fight on campus.

On Monday, St. Bernard delegates went to the school’s campus to conduct further investigations.

It is not clear what charges are involved.

Many of the parents were outraged by what happened, but the inspector called it “an unfortunate and alarming situation.”

“Please know that our number one priority remains the safety and well-being of our students and staff,” she said.

“The facilities at Chalmette High School are arguably the best in the state. We are fortunate to always have two dedicated and full-time resource officers at Chalmette High School.”

“We have a direct line with the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office. Our teachers have phones in their classrooms to contact if needed. But even in the safest of environments, these kinds of incidents sometimes happen.’

Chalmette High School is described as ‘a premier high school in Chalmette, Louisiana. The school has about 2,200 students in grades 9 through 12 and a student ratio of 17 to 1, according to the school’s spokesperson.