Female teacher of the year nominee accused of raping boy, under 15 at time of attacks

A female high school English teacher who was once nominated for Teacher of the Year has been arrested for multiple sexual acts, including raping a child under 15.

Amanda Doll, 37, was taken into custody Friday by deputies of the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department and charged with three charges, including legal rape of a child under the age of 15, sexual act with a student and indecent liberties with a child. WNCN reported.

The alleged pedophile was fired from her teaching position at West Johnston High School the same day she was taken into custody.

She is currently being held without bond at the Johnston County Detention Center, ABC11 News reported.

Doll, a WCE alumni, was previously one of 33 first-year teachers recognized and nominated for “2022 Outstanding First Year Teacher” for their outstanding performance in the classroom.

A photo of West Johnson High School in Benson, North Carolina

Doll was nominated for outstanding first grade award

School officials said Doll had only been working at the school since May 2021 and that she started as a substitute teacher before being transferred to her current position.

This is the third time in a 12-year span that high school staffers have been arrested for lewd and criminal conduct.

The alleged activities took place between October and December 2008, according to arrest warrants, and authorities said they took place at the school and Britt’s former home in Four Oaks.

He pleaded guilty to the sex offenses under an Alford plea and served 45 days in prison.

In 2011, Todd Fair, 40, a former West Johnston High School school resource officer sent inappropriate photos to a student.

He pleaded guilty to one count of spreading obscenity to a minor under 16.

Fair, who was a 10-year veteran of the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office, was sentenced to three to four months in prison and 18 months’ probation. WRAL previously reported.

After the incident, Fair had to surrender his law enforcement certificate and be banned from contacting the student, a report said.

A former West Johnston High School student who graduated in 2019 was stunned to learn of Doll’s horrific behavior.

He added that this was not the first time something like this had happened at his alma mater, citing the miserable actions of the two former school employees.

“I don’t know what’s going on at that school,” Lipscomb said, WNCN reported. He added: “I feel like they should do something to counter that.”

When DailyMail.com contacted West Johnson High School, they did not respond to our request for comment.