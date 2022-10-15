Female prison officer shared ‘sensitive intelligence’ to inmate she was having relationship with

<!–

A female prison guard who joined the police force passed on “sensitive intelligence and tactics” to an inmate with whom she had an “intimate” relationship.

The 30-year-old did not report a crime, smuggled in illegal goods and provided a colleague’s personal information to a prisoner on duty while he worked at HMP Wymott.

Heaps, of Runcorn, Cheshire, pleaded guilty to two charges of misconduct in public office when she appeared before the Bolton Crown Court on Friday.

She also admitted that she intentionally encouraged or assisted in the commission of a crime, namely by talking to Ramsden on an illegal cell phone in his possession, conspiracy to commit burglary and conspiracy to launder money.

All of the crimes took place between March 2018 and July 2020, when she served as a prison guard and then as a police officer with the Greater Manchester Police (GMP) in their Bolton district.

Ramsden, who appeared via video link from HMP Parc, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit burglary, conspiracy to launder money and two charges of possessing a cell phone while in prison.

He denied an allegation of supplying cannabis in prison, while five other people were charged with various charges.

Ramsden, 50, and Clifford McCarthy, 33, both from Bolton, both pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to launder money at an earlier hearing.

They will now appear in court with Layten Ramsden in August next year.

Joanne Campbell, 46, of Bolton, who previously pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to launder money, also admitted to intentionally encouraging or aiding the commission of a crime either way.

Thomas Barrass, 26, of Bolton, and Philip Markland, 38, both of Bolton, both pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit burglary.

Judge Tom Gilbart said he would sentence anyone who submitted pleadings after the trial.

But he warned Heaps and the others, after handing them unconditional bail, that that was in no way indicative of what the penalty would be and it was just that “all matters” could be considered by the court.