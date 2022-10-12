Female prison librarian, 45, denies sexually assaulting male prison inmates six times

<!–

A female prison librarian has denied allegations that she sexually assaulted male inmates over a period of eight months.

Sharon Mawdsley, 45, is said to have molested several men at Kirkham Prison in Lancashire, where she worked until July 2018.

She denies a total of nine charges, three of misconduct in a public office and six of sexual assault on men.

She pleaded not guilty at Preston Crown Court on Tuesday and was granted unconditional bail. She will stand trial next year.

Mawdsley of Blackpool, Lancs. spoke only to confirm her name and plead not guilty to all nine charges during the brief hearing Tuesday.

Judge Heather Lloyd granted unconditional bail and set a date for Mawdsley to appear in court next September.

She will appear in court again in January for a plea and guidance hearing and will then have a preliminary hearing in July, Lancashire Evening Post reported.

She had previously appeared at Preston Magistrates Court on September 8 and was told not to enter a plea. The county judge then granted unconditional bail.

The alleged abuse said to have occurred over an eight-month period between 1 December 2017 and 5 July 2018.

Before Mawdsley left in 2018, she was employed by Lanchashire County Council’s library service while working in the category D prison.

