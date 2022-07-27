Female police officer, 40, to stand trial for mocking George Floyd with racially-offensive WhatsApps

A female policewoman will face charges of mocking George Floyd by sharing racist WhatsApp messages.

PC Joann Jinks, 40, was a duty officer in the West Mercia Police Department at the time the messages were reportedly sent in June 2020.

The former officer is charged three times on 4, 5 and 10 June 2020 with sending grossly abusive messages.

Earlier this year, Jinks was charged with sending abusive messages under the Communications Act 2003 along with another officer on duty, James Watts – also of West Mercia Police.

Watts was sentenced to 20 weeks in prison in May after pleading guilty to 10 counts of sending a grossly offensive or threatening message over a public communications network.

He was found to have posted racist WhatsApp memes mocking the death of George Floyd in May and June 2020.

West Mercia Police Constable Joann Jinks pictured outside Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on May 13 earlier this year

James Watts (pictured outside Birmingham Magistrates’ Court) was sentenced to 20 weeks in prison earlier this year

George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, was killed in Minneapolis during an arrest that left him on the ground for nearly nine minutes

His name was also added to the College of Policing’s ban list, meaning he will not be able to work in a police post across the country for a lifetime.

PC Jinks was not present at Westminster Magistrates’ Court for a hearing today, but her lawyer, Ian Bridge, appeared via video link.

He requested Deputy Chief Magistrate Tan Ikram to withdraw from the case, arguing that there was a “real possibility of bias” against PC Jinks, as he had convicted Watts.

Referring to the hearing earlier this year, Mr Bridge told the judge: ‘You are quoted as saying these are the most serious offences.

‘You concluded that this was so serious that only an immediate custodial sentence is sufficient.

“Inevitably… my client will feel… that you’ve already made up your mind.”

But the deputy chief magistrate refused to withdraw from the case.

He told the court, “I object to the last comment I made.”

He added that he had not been on trial for Watts, had not stated any findings, and that the verdict he had handed down had not been appealed.

PC Jinks, of Redditch, Worcestershire, will appear in the same court on August 23 for a two-day trial.