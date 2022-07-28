Female police call handler ‘sexually assaulted married woman including “cupping” her breasts’

A police handler has been acquitted of ‘provocative and intimate sexual conduct’ by cupping another woman’s breasts on a night out, a court has heard.

Donna Thomas-Kinsella, 26, from Llanharan in South Wales, denied ‘getting a thrill’ from sexual touching, claiming she’s just a ‘sensitive’ person.

The complainant, a married woman, alleged that she had been groped by the 26-year-old in bars on nights out in Swansea, South Wales.

In a police interrogation played out in court, she claimed that Thomas-Kinsella clutched her breasts the first time.

The second time she claimed that Thomas-Kinsella approached her from behind and her body “wobbled” against her back.

Thomas-Kinsella testifies at Swansea Crown Court (pictured), denies three assault charges

A third time, she claimed that the police vigilante had “gentle and lovingly” caressed her face.

The woman, who could not be identified by name for legal reasons, said she had told her husband and friends but only made the third report.

Thomas-Kinsella is a call handler with the South Wales Police Public Service Center in Bridgend.

Testifying at Swansea Crown Court, she denied the first two alleged touch incidents, saying: ‘They just didn’t happen.’

She said, “I accept that I touched her face, but there was nothing sexual about it. I am a sensitive person.

“I was mortified and knocked for six when I heard about the charges because I’m not that kind of person.”

Thomas-Kinsella is a call handler at the South Wales Police Public Service Center (pictured) in Bridgend

During a cross-examination, Thomas-Kinsella denied that she got a kick out of “pushing the boundaries” and trying to see what she could “touch and get away with.”

She also denied downplaying the amount of alcohol she had consumed on the dates of the alleged violations.

Prosecutor Hannah George previously told the jury that the defendant had engaged in “provocative, intimate sexual conduct” towards her alleged victim.

Thomas-Kinsella denied three allegations of sexual assault. Today it took the jury an hour and 53 minutes to find her not guilty of all charges.