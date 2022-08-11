Female plumber reveals sexist comments she gets at work

A plumber has revealed the sexist comments she gets while on the job, including being told to “make sandwiches” and asking if her “tools are too heavy.”

Rachel Griffiths, 25, from Connah’s Quay, Wales, started out as an apprentice plumber at the age of 16 and has improved her skills within the trade over the past nine years.

Rachel, who bought his first house at the age of 21, often receives sexist and condescending comments because of her gender.

She is now trying to break all the preconceived stereotypes that surround the male-dominated industry, and create a path for more women to follow their dreams of becoming a plumber.

Rachel said: ‘I’ve been working as a plumber since I was 16 and the comments and reactions I get are always the same.

“Almost every time I’m at work, people are startled when they open the door because they’re not expecting a woman.

“It’s both men and women who comment on it, which I find a bit odd.

The comments are usually along the lines of ‘You don’t look like you should be a plumber’, ‘Are you alone’ ‘Are your tools not too heavy for you’.

“On social media, I got comments like ‘Close enough to the sink to do the dishes’ or ‘Make me a sandwich’.

“It’s even worse when I get the “You’re way too pretty to be a plumber”. It’s like people have this stereotype that women, especially relatively beautiful ones, can’t be plumbers.

“It’s not just a stereotype that women can’t be in the industry, there’s one for what women should look like if they also work as plumbers.

‘One of my worst experiences was when I had to replace a radiator valve for a rental agent.

“There was nothing wrong with my job, but the resident called the officer after I left and complained that they shouldn’t send a woman to do a man’s job. It really made me a little angry.

“The whole experience can be quite patronizing at times, but I try to ignore it, and I use social media now that I can do my job just as well, if not better, than any man in the industry.”

Rachel was first inspired to become a plumber after completing her GCSEs and saw her yearning to jump straight into a paid job.

She said: “My older siblings decided to go to college, but I never thought I would because I really just wanted to start working.

“My parents advised me to do some vocational training in college, so I ended up choosing plumbing and that’s really where it all started.

‘I started as an apprentice at just over £3 an hour and have been self-employed with the same company ever since.

“It’s hard work and very physical, but I keep improving my skills every day and I love how I thrive in a job I love.

‘I was able to buy my first house when I was 21 and I am now planning to buy another house to rent out.

“That way, when I’m in my fifties and can no longer kneel or lift heavy things, I’m ready for life as a landlord.”

Outside of work, Rachel likes to dress feminine in glamorous dresses and makeup, often shocking new friends when she tells them about her day job.

Rachel adds: “My friends and family have been very supportive in my career choice.

“My younger sister Lauren has even followed in my footsteps and is currently working as an apprentice.

“But when I meet new people, they are usually quite shocked at my day job and will always bombard me with questions that I’m happy to answer.

She now uses her social media platforms to educate the public that women can work in any industry they want, and that more women shouldn’t feel like they can’t work as plumbers because of overbearing stereotypes.

She said: “I try to make sure my social media accounts are fully work-oriented to showcase my process.

‘I’m very good at my job, and I thrive in this ‘man’s world’.

“Many women have approached me asking for advice and the best ways to get into the industry, especially younger generations.

“If I can inspire as many women as possible to get into the industry, I’ll be happy to hear that I’ve changed my mind about plumbing.”