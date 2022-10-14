Female physics teacher who was fired for flirting with a sixth form pupil spared being struck off 

<!–

A female physics teacher who was sacked for flirting with a sixth-former and telling him he would get a ‘big reward’ if he got into Cambridge University will be spared the sacking.

Fresh graduate Ms Qingqing Duan emailed the boy late into the night and into the early hours of the morning while working at Brentwood School in Essex.

She gave the student, referred to only as Student A, a handwritten note with her phone number and messaged him that he was ‘cute’ and was her friend outside of work, adding: ‘You might be my first student to go to Cambridge [smile face emoji]. You can ask me for a big price if you manage it’.

A misconduct hearing was told she also gave pupil A personal information, including about a crush on a teacher, and told him not to share it.

Qingping Duan was a newly qualified physics teacher at Brentwood School in Essex (pictured)

She asked if Student A ‘saw her as a teacher, girlfriend, friend or soul mate’ and told him she would give him a present if he got a grade 9.

She chatted to student A outside the classroom that he ‘has a crush on her’ and, apparently worried about the note, warned him: ‘Don’t do anything stupid if you want to be friends – and ruin the letter.’

Mrs Duan’s bosses received an email from Student A’s parents expressing concern.

A meeting was held with student A’s parents. Ms Duan was suspended and fired following a disciplinary hearing later that month.

The teacher was fired from her

At the hearing, she admitted the allegations and failed to maintain appropriate academic boundaries with sixth form students by cuddling them before an exam.

But she avoided a banning order after Neil Hillman, who chaired the Teaching Regulation Agency hearing in Coventry, stressed: ‘The panel also took into account Ms Duan’s remorse over the incidents and felt she had shown a level of insight into her failings as a teacher, particularly her inability to fully understand or appreciate safeguarding issues and professional boundaries, and the need to improve her behavior management.

“This was demonstrated by the fact that after her dismissal Ms Duan had voluntarily undertaken additional safeguarding training.”