Female pedophile jailed for raping two underage boys posts TIKTOK videos asking for pen pals

A female pedophile, incarcerated for raping two underage boys she met online, posted TikTok videos asking for pen pals — and officials say there’s nothing they can do to stop her.

Miriah Vanlith, 43, is serving a 10-year sentence behind bars at the South Idaho Correctional Institution, near Boise, for raping a 14- and 17-year-old in 2018 and seducing children over the Internet, state in public records of Idaho inmates.

But despite her serious crimes — interacting with victims on Snapchat and Facebook — she brazenly returned to social media on July 8, with a TikTok clip begging for “male or female” pen pals.

Vanlith posted eight videos to her account, which quickly gained 33,000 followers.

Inmates can use a system called JPay to send emails and videos to people in the outside world, though they don’t have direct access to social media.

That means someone else made a TikTok for Vanlith and uploaded the clips, apparently with her blessing.

Her profile has since been suspended – although other TikTok users have included clips they shared on their own accounts, mostly expressing their disgust at Vanlith’s behavior.

The female pervert is suspected of harassing other boys, including a 15-year-old, but another charge against her was dropped as part of a plea deal.

Speaking from prison, the convict stated: The statesman of Idaho that she has changed and that her ‘past does not define me’.

“I’ve made BIG mistakes in the past,” she told the outlet. ‘I have learned and grown a lot in the past five years. I take responsibility for what I’ve done…I’ve started a new chapter in my life.’

Although it is unknown how the pedophile managed to get the video on the platform, she refused to tell The Spokesman-Review when asked. Despite phones being considered contraband in prison, officials told the outlet they can’t stop her, but they “don’t condone such communications.”

And it seems that inmates at Boise Prison took full advantage of that. A simple search on TikTok can turn up hundreds of Boise inmates looking for pen pals, some even using photos from their past to seduce people.

The prison said it is aware of the current situation but cannot control third-party applications and those who pay post the videos on behalf of inmates.

“While many penpal relationships are well-intentioned, people who choose to engage them — including those in prison — should be wary,” Idaho DOC spokesman Jeff Ray told The Spokesman-Review.

She will be housed at the South Idaho Correctional Institution (pictured), near Boise

Vanlith said she has made more than 500 new contacts through JPay – a communication service for inmates – since the posting of the TikTok – which has since been removed from her account.

