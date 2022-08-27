Female mountain climber reveals women don’t get much respect in the male-dominated sport

A thrill-seeking athlete who spends her time traveling the world, rock climbing and mountain climbing has revealed she is discriminated against as a woman in a male-dominated sport.

29-year-old alpinist Giulia Fusconi, an accountant from Italy, has explored the Italian and Swiss Alps, Polynesian volcanoes and mountains in India and Nepal.

However, despite her skills and experience, Guilia says that as a woman who participates in the risky sport, she is constantly discriminated against.

She said, “Being a woman is difficult in this particular area. You are hardly respected or taken seriously, even though there are a few strong and great female alpinists, it is mainly a male dominated sport.

‘I usually climb Italian or Swiss mountains because this is my country and I feel quite connected to the Alps.

“It’s very important for me to feel this connection to the mountain.”

According to Giulia, the sport can be expensive due to the equipment required and travel and lodging costs.

She explains: ‘I have a number of sponsors who help me, but mostly I finance the trips myself.’

Giulia started climbing with her father when she was seven, and says she hasn’t stopped since.

“I’ve traveled all over the world, from Polynesia to Russia, from US National Parks to India,” she reveals.

“One of my favorite moments so far was when I reached the top of the Piz Bernina. My heart was so full and I felt so blessed and alive.

“However, things can get pretty scary when the weather suddenly changes without any warning.

“For example, if it starts snowing and it’s all white, you have no idea where to go.

‘Alpinism is special, unique and challenging.

My advice to other female climbers would be to never stop and always exceed your limits. Only in this way can you really achieve your goals.’