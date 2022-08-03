Female jockey, Leah Kilner, shares new photo with a horse as she recovers from horse race fall

A young female jockey left on a ventilator after a horrific racing accident has shared a heartwarming photo petting a horse from her wheelchair.

Leah Kilner, 24, shared the Instagram post on Wednesday after she was thrown from her horse Stella Turn in a confrontational fall in Grafton, NSW, on July 3.

Footage of the devastating incident shows the rider being launched from her stumbling horse about 75 meters from the finish before being trampled.

Kilner captioned her new post, ‘Ponies are the best medicine’ as she continues her slow recovery from the fall.

Her loyal followers gathered around the positive post and congratulated her on leaving the hospital.

“What a special moment, I’m so glad you’re out of the hospital Leah,” one wrote.

“They absolutely are, so glad you’re on the mend,” said another.

“Great to see you Leah, best wishes for your recovery,” wrote a third.

Kilner was left in a coma with serious spinal and head injuries, as well as a broken collarbone and broken ribs after her nightmarish fall.

During her treatment, she underwent surgery at the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane to ‘relieve the strain on her brain’ and depended on machines to stay alive.

Her horse, Stella Turn, was euthanized after the accident.

However, her father Gary said her continued love for horses was apparent as soon as she woke up from her coma.

“It’s unbelievable how she got through, it’s really a miracle, if you saw her for the first few days it was just heartbreaking,” he told News Corp.

Kilner is regarded as one of Australia’s biggest rising jockey stars, with over 200 winners during her short career.