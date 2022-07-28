Female Israeli prison guard says she was raped by ‘Palestinian terrorist’

A female Israeli prison guard said she was raped by a “Palestinian terrorist” after her superiors left him alone and sexually assaulted her.

The guard is one of at least five who allege she was abused by inmate Muhammad Atallah at Gilboa Prison in northern Israel, who Reportedly on trial for sexual abuse.

Hila, not her real name, said that during her time as a security guard from 2014 to 2017, she was abused “over and over again” by the alleged Palestinian terrorist who “monitored officers” and “walked free through the prison when he was uncuffed and unmolested.” bodies of female soldiers.”

She has asked for donations online to fund her “rent, travel, medication and treatment” as well as her “public fight to bring those involved to justice” following her experience.

Hila said, “Everyone knew. Everyone was quiet. Everyone was scared.

“At the beginning of my shift, he saw me around the prison one day. He said, “You’re coming to work in my wing!”

“I thought to myself, ‘strange man’, but I found out I was stationed in his wing and that was it.

‘I wish I’d never met him. I wish I hadn’t signed up to serve as a security guard. I thought I had strength, that I would contribute to the country, but at the end of my military service I became a prisoner, the slave of Atallah.

“I didn’t want to be raped, raped again and again and again.

“My commanders, my staff, who I thought were supposed to be guarding me, delivered me into the hands of that terrorist.

‘Just the two of us, alone, without handcuffs and without bars.

Everyone helped, everyone knew, everyone was silent and everyone was part of this vicious campaign of abuse.

“The shame belongs to the state. The shame belongs to anyone who has been hiding and plastering over this affair for years. Enough of the silence.

She demanded an independent investigation into the alleged sexual abuses.

She added: “Since my release from the IDF, I suffered from a nervous breakdown for years.

‘I am treated intensively several times a week. I don’t have the mental strength needed for a “normal” person to get out of bed in the morning for a routine, useful and fulfilling day.

‘I am a young woman with the soul of an old and handicapped woman. I arrived at Gilboa Prison as a strong guard and stayed there, sentenced to life imprisonment with memories that will never leave me – of the smell of [his] body on my body, pain, anger and tears of silence and shame.’

At least four other women made similar allegations in 2018, prompting an investigation into the so-called ‘pimp affair’, which was closed for lack of evidence.

However, the case was reopened last year when male prison warden Freddy Ben Sheetrit testified during another outbreak investigation that “female soldiers were supplied to terrorists for sexual purposes.”

Earlier this month, Israel’s Prison Service fired the officer accused of facilitating the alleged sexual assaults.

Rani Basha has previously denied the allegations. He told Channel 12 last year that the allegations “are not true” and that female guards “agents” were asked to collect information from inmates and had given their consent.

Following the rape allegations, attorney Keren Barak, who represented the other women, said: “This is the most shocking case of an IDF soldier assaulted by a terrorist with blood on his hands since Israel’s founding.”