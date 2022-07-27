Female influencer is arrested in Saudi Arabia for ‘immoral’ content

A female influencer has been arrested in Saudi Arabia for posting “immoral” content after uploading a live video of her inviting a woman in the early morning hours.

Tala Safwan, from Egypt, was arrested in Riyadh after she posted the video asking her Saudi friend to come over at 3:30 am because she is lonely.

Her boyfriend says she won’t come over because it’s too late and Safwan reportedly says, “Even better, because everyone will be asleep and they won’t hear what I’m going to do to you,” she said. Al Jazeera.

Tala Safwan (left), from Egypt, was arrested in Riyadh after she posted the video asking her Saudi friend to come over at 3:30 am because she is lonely

She reportedly adds, “They won’t hear your screams… how much fun we’ll have.”

Safwan has not been named by the police, but they did post a vague version of the offending video on their Twitter account.

They wrote: “Riyadh police arrested a resident who appeared on a broadcast and spoke to another with sexual content and suggestion that would harm public morality.”

Homosexuality is illegal in Saudi Arabia.

Safwan, who has five million followers on TikTok and more than 800,000 subscribers on YouTube, said the clip was taken out of context from the full video to cause a scandal.

It comes just days after the Saudi media regulator demanded that YouTube remove ads it deems offensive to the country’s Islamic values ​​and principles. The regulator threatened legal action if nothing was done.

The announcement followed complaints from Saudi parents that their children were being exposed to inappropriate content in ads broadcast on YouTube.