Female Houston cop, 29, is shot in the face and the foot by carjacker

A female cop remains in the hospital after being shot twice while pursuing a car theft suspect in Texas.

Video shows Missouri City police officer Crystal Sepulveda, 29, being carried by her colleagues to a Houston hospital early Saturday morning after being hit in the face and foot.

Sepulveda was rushed to the facility in the back of a cruiser after a suspected carjacker opened fire on her while running from police in Missouri City, about 20 miles southwest of Houston.

Multi-agency officers surrounded the area and found the suspect hiding in a backyard with automatic pistols and extended magazines.

When the police approached, he started shooting. Police returned fire and hit the suspect several times. He was taken to a hospital in the region and pronounced dead.

Sepulveda’s colleagues said she is a “fighter” and is expected to “survive her injuries.”

Missouri City police officer Crystal Sepulveda, 29, remains in hospital after being shot twice while chasing a carjacking suspect in Texas early Saturday morning

Video shows Sepulveda being carried by her colleagues early Saturday morning at a hospital in Houston after being hit in the face and foot

Missouri City Police Department began pursuing the suspect just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday after spotting a stolen vehicle at a local Texaco gas station.

Officers, who claim the car had been involved in a major robbery on Friday, began chasing the vehicle and tried to pull it over, but the suspect refused to stop. Houston Police were called for backup.

The driver eventually stopped the car at a house on the 15500 block of Corsair Road in Houston, got out of the vehicle and started running between houses, to the backyards, I LOVE reported.

Police tried to approach him and he then opened fire on two officers, wounding Sepulveda. She was transported to Memorial Hermann Texas Medical Center and is currently in the hospital with her family and friends.

Police set up a perimeter nearby and located the suspect Houston Police Chief Troy Finnier told KPRC “was armed with two automatic pistols with extended magazines.”

“That’s what we’re dealing with, and everyone needs to know it,” the chief added.

The suspect started firing again, prompting the officers to fire back. He was taken to Ben Taub Hospital where he died of his injuries.

His identity has been withheld at this time, but police have revealed that he is between 25 and 30 years old.

Sepulveda was rushed to Memorial Hermann Texas Medical Center in the back of a cruiser after a suspected carjacker opened fire on her while running away from police in Missouri City

Colleagues from Sepulveda, who carry her to hospital, said she is a ‘fighter’ and is expected to ‘survive her injuries’

Multi-agency officers surrounded the area and found the suspect hiding in a backyard with automatic pistols and extended magazines. When the police approached, he started shooting. Police returned fire and hit the suspect several times. He was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead

Carolyn Smith, who claims the encounter took place outside her home, is grateful that no stray bullets entered her home during the shooting.

“The bullets didn’t go into the house. Bullets could have gone into the house,” she said FOX 26. “The car could have come through the window, so I feel much better knowing that God protected my son who was here last night.”

Smith, shocked by the situation, was also grateful to learn that Sepulveda, a three-year veteran of the Missouri City Police Department, survived the attack.

“Before I got home, I thought she was gone,” she said. “And I think that’s what I’m most disappointed about because if you have relatives who do the same job, it makes you feel bad, but when I heard she was okay, I felt a lot better.”

No other officers were injured in the shooting.

Chief Finner said two Houston officers, a Fort Bend County sheriff’s deputy and a Texas Department of Public Safety officer were all working on the suspect.

The agencies will all conduct independent investigations into the shooting and the role their officials played in it.

Meanwhile, the Missouri City Police Officers Association – Fraternal Order of Police has a fundraiser to help cover Sepulveda’s medical expenses.

By Sunday afternoon, it had already exceeded its $15,000 goal in donations.