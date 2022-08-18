Female high school teacher arrested after ‘hiding’ runaway teenage boy in her Florida home

A female Florida high school teacher hid a 15-year-old student who was in love with her in her home after she knew his parents and authorities were looking for him, authorities say.

Kelly Simpson, 31, who teaches English at the Charlotte High School where the teen attends, was arrested Tuesday and charged with interfering in custody of a minor, police say, after a brief confrontation with police at her front door.

Last Friday, after skipping school, the boy, identified only by the initials DJ, got into an argument with his parents and stole $100 from their home on Manatee Lane in Port Charlotte, according to an affidavit of arrest.

Simpson initially told Charlotte County Sheriff’s detectives that she had given the boy a ride, but did not know where he was. She later led the boy out after being told she could be charged with a felony

The teen ran off without his cellphone or medication last Thursday, prompting his concerned parents to file a report with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives scoured the boy’s social media and attempted to trace him through banking records and electronic devices, but days passed without any indication of the teen’s whereabouts.

He didn’t leave a note either.

Detectives got a tip that he had been staying at an unnamed house in Punta Gorda, Florida, but when they went to the house, the person there said that DJ had been picked up by a woman named Kelly who was driving a black car.

The boy’s parents told police that the only Kelly they knew was his former English teacher.

They told police their son would “talk about Kelly all the time and even bring her coffee,” the court papers said.

When Detective Jonathan Murray went to Simpson’s house, she told them that she knew the boy and that she had seen the missing persons poster they had hung in town, but when police asked to search for the teen inside, they told she told them he wasn’t there.

“She replied that she did pick him up from Punta Gorda and then drop him off at a gas station,” Murray said.

Detectives urged her to look inside the house, and again she hesitated.

“I asked again if I could clear the house and she said no,” the detective said. ‘Because [D.J.] wasn’t there.’

It was only after the detective told her that if they later found out that the boy was there she could be charged with a crime, did she admit he was in the house.

“Kelly stopped talking and then said she’d go in and… [D.J.] come out,’ said Murray. Kelly went in and after about 10 minutes, [D.J.] comes out of the house.

The boy told police that according to the police, he had been picked up by the teacher and spent the night there.

“Kelly Simpson was arrested for disrupting custody of a minor after she picked up the minor from an unknown location and hid him in her home when she knew he was missing,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

She was released on $5,000 bail and requested to be named a public defender.

Charlotte High School suspended her from teaching and was given administrative leave, school administrators said.

“Charlotte County Public Schools takes an incident like this very seriously,” college officials said in a statement. ‘The safety, protection and well-being of our students is a top priority.’

The students at the school were surprised by the news, but some said she had been inappropriately friendly in class.

“It’s just, frankly, really crazy,” one student, who asked not to be identified, told WINK News. “I’ve heard from a lot of my friends who’ve heard her that she’s super flirty, a little bit, with some students. I never thought she’d do something like that.’

Another student who has her as an English teacher seemed to throw cold water at the idea that there was a romance between the two.

“I wish students would stop being so gullible and stop making so many rumours,” said one of her students.

Simpson is due to appear in court again on September 27.