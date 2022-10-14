Female electricain says she loves working in a man's world

A female electrician has said she loves everything about her job – except the male customers who doubt her abilities.

Bethany Andrews, 24, an industrial electrician, from Kent, UK, was worried about starting a career in a heavily male-dominated industry.

Despite encouragement and continued support from her family and friends, Beth has had to deal with negative sexist comments.

She has even had to deal with incidents where male clients will demand a second opinion because she believes her expertise is lacking because of her gender.

Bethany Andrews, 24, an industrial electrician from Kent, has said she loves everything about her job – except the male customers who doubt her abilities

A female sparky: Beth says she loves working as an industrial electrician and feels she is inspiring a new generation of younger women to try the job

Beth says people often think she’s not up to the job and question her opinions as she’s female and young

Beth said: ‘I’ve had clients question my abilities. When I diagnose an error and tell them the result, they say they want a second opinion. I don’t know if it’s because I’m a woman or because I’m young – or both?

“I also get the ‘why don’t you make sandwiches’ comment but when you’re in this business you need thick skin so I’m not bothered by the comments.

“And I get that weird look that lingers a little too long and makes me feel uncomfortable.”

But her thick skin has helped her thrive in her career, and Beth is inspiring a future generation of women to choose this industry for their profession.

The 24-year-old posts videos of herself working on her Instagram account and jokes that she spends all her money on tools

Beth (pictured here working as an electrician) said she decided to take up the cause after realizing she could connect a plug faster than anyone else she knew

Beth originally went to college to study travel and tourism, but then a friend said she wasn’t fulfilling her potential, so she changed courses

Beth (pictured) usually works alone, but says on the occasions she does work with other people, she’s always laughing while getting the job done

Family Genes: Beth says her three-generation family is full of motor mechanics, engineers and electricians

Recently, she has entered the world of social media and created an Instagram page @beth_electrical dedicated to her journey as a female electrician, which she says has made her more confident.

Beth said: ‘I only started my account in January this year. I’ve never been one for social media, so this was really stepping out of my comfort zone.

‘In general, most people are very respectful and make me feel welcome.

‘Most of the people who are on social media are lovely and I’ve had messages from other women saying I’ve inspired them to go into the industry which is so heartwarming.’

Beth also says that the older generation working in the same industry have welcomed her with open arms.

She said: ‘Before I started I was worried that there would be a stigma and strong beliefs against me in this role, especially from the older people on site as they are from a generation where the woman traditionally stays at home and does food while the man goes to work.

‘I should not have made this assumption as they have been so accommodating and have taught me so much. Even my bestie is from that generation.

‘I usually work alone, but in the apartment I work with someone else, so we laugh and get the job done. It’s a really good atmosphere’.

Beth (pictured) believes that some male clients do not value her at work because she is a young woman

Beth (pictured here with a sweet on her tongue) initially had concerns about starting a career in a heavily male-dominated industry

Recently, Beth (pictured here at work) has started writing about her job on Instagram under @beth_electrical

Beth at work: She says the older generation has welcomed her with open arms and been very supportive

Beth comes from a family of mechanics and engineers, with relatives who work on the railways or are house electricians

Beth said her love of electricity runs in the family.

She said: ‘When I was a child I played with JCB plastic tools as well as barbies. So I think there was always something in me that liked the idea of ​​construction.

‘And I have motor mechanics and engineers in my family.

‘My uncle, who lives in Scotland, is a domestic electrician and my brother-in-law is a railway electrician. My great grandfather, who lives in Scotland, was also an electrician.’

Revealing how she finally decided to embark on this career, Beth said she beat a whole bunch of boys to hook up in the fastest time.

She said: ‘I decided to study travel and tourism but in the summer break between starting college my friend said she thought I had more potential and should choose something else.

‘I called the college and asked to change my course to electrical installations.

‘I was at an open day and for some reason I dragged my friends along to the electrical department.

‘I had to plug in and I did it in the fastest time of all.’