Female e-scooter rider, 19, dies after being hit by car in Canberra

Female e-scooter rider, 19, DIES after being struck with a car and thrown over the intersection – as police reveal she was not wearing a helmet

By Antoinette Milienos for Daily Mail Australia

Published: 03:23, 26 Sep 2022 | Updated: 03:37, September 26, 2022

A 19-year-old woman has died after being thrown over an intersection when her e-scooter collided with a car.

Emergency services were called to the corner of Drakeford Drive and O’Halloran Circuit in Kambah, Canberra, at about 3:10 p.m. on Sunday, following reports of a scooter and car crash.

Police say the female scooter rider was not wearing a helmet when she crashed into the car.

A 19-year-old woman has died after being thrown off an intersection when her e-scooter collided with a car (pictured)

She was hurled a “considerable distance” over the intersection.

The young woman was taken to Canberra Hospital with serious head and leg injuries and was later pronounced dead.

ACT Policing’s Major Collision Team is investigating the crash and will report their findings to the coroner.

It marks the 12th road death in the Australian Capital Territory this year and the first e-scooter-related death.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed or captured dashcam footage of the accident to contact Crime Stoppers via the ACT website or on 1800 333 000.

