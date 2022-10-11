Female driver plunges 35ft down a LIFT SHAFT in her tiny car after mistaking it for a parking space 

<!–

A smart car driver plunged 35ft down an elevator shaft after she apparently mistook an elevator for a parking space in an underground car park.

The 38-year-old driver from the German city of Stuttgart had been looking for a seat when she hit the closed door of the elevator.

So when they jumped up, she fell down the shaft with her car landing on its head around 10.30am on October 8.

A car is stuck in an elevator shaft after its driver mistook it for a parking space on October 8

Firefighters are working to save the driver of the small Smart car, a 38-year-old woman

After she managed to free herself, the woman immediately called the local firefighters for help.

A Stuttgart fire service spokesman said: ‘The woman was able to climb out of her Smart and make an emergency call with her mobile phone.’

Two firefighters rappelled down and strapped the driver onto a stretcher.

After she received first aid, other firefighters pulled her to safety.

The woman was successfully rescued after calling emergency services on her mobile

Press and PR officer Daniel Anand said in a statement: ‘After being rescued from the lift shaft, the person was handed over to emergency services and taken to hospital for further treatment.’

The driver later told German newspaper Bild: ‘I have no idea how it could have happened. Physically, I’m fine again’.

Firefighters later blocked up the demolished elevator door with wood and the elevator was taken out of service.

Specialists were called in to bring the crashed Smart car to the surface.