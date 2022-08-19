Female custody officer and jail nurse, both 25, accused of affairs with SAME prison inmate

<!–

Two young female prison workers have been charged with affairs with a Romeo prisoner behind bars, a court heard.

Nurse Elyse Hibbs and security guard Ruth Shmylo, both 25, are charged with misconduct over alleged “improper relationships” while serving in prison.

The two brunettes have reportedly been involved with the same inmate at Category B Parc Prison in Bridgend, Glamorgan, Wales – although he has not been named in court charges.

Shmylo’s alleged five-month relationship allegedly took place between December and April 2021 – before Hibbs followed suit between May and July.

Elyse Hibbs (pictured), 25, a registered nurse, has been charged with misconduct after an alleged affair with a prisoner at HMP Parc in Bridgend, Wales, which lasted from May to July last year

Custodian Ruth Shmylo (pictured), 25, is accused of having an affair with the same man, which ended a month before Hibbs was said to have dated him

Hibbs, a registered nurse, is accused of misconduct while working at two prisons – HMP Parc and HMP Manchester, known as Strangeways, 210 miles away.

The two women will appear together before the Cardiff Crown Court next month for a plea and preparatory hearing following their appearances with the Cardiff Magistrates earlier this week.

The charge against Hibbs reads as follows: “While as a public official, namely a prison nurse, you have intentionally and without reasonable excuse or justification misconducted in a manner that amounted to abusing the public’s trust in the office holder by entering into an improper relationship, go with a prisoner.’

The charges against Shmylo read: “While acting as a public servant…you misbehaved in a way that amounted to abusing the public’s trust by engaging in an inappropriate relationship with an inmate”

Shmylo (pictured), of Pontypridd, and Hibbs, of Newbridge, Gwent, will appear together at Cardiff Crown Court next month for a plea and preparatory hearing following their appearances with Cardiff Magistrates earlier this week

The charge against Shmylo reads: “While acting as a public official, namely a prison warden, you intentionally and without reasonable excuse or justification committed yourself misconduct in a manner that amounted to an abuse of the public’s trust in the office holder by let go of an inappropriate relationship with a prisoner.’

Neither woman has yet to plead for the common-law charges.

Hibbs, of Newbridge, Gwent, and Shmylo, of Pontypridd, will appear before Cardiff Crown Court on September 13.