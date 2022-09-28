Female cop cleared of assaulting Dalian Atkinson

A female officer has been acquitted of assaulting retired Aston Villa star Dalian Atkinson when he was tasered and kicked to death by her fellow police officer boyfriend.

PC Mary Ellen Bettley-Smith has been acquitted of assaulting Mr Atkinson prior to his death in Telford, Shropshire, in 2016 at Birmingham Crown Court.

The jurors deliberated for three hours and two minutes before acquitting Bettley-Smith, dismissing the prosecution’s claims that she “lashed out” in anger at Mr Atkinson.

Bettley-Smith told her trial that she was “trembling from head to toe” and was certain she would have suffered serious injuries if Mr Atkinson had managed to get up.

She beat Mr Atkinson three times with a baton after he was tasered to the ground by Pc Benjamin Monk, who was jailed for manslaughter last year.

The 32-year-old told the jury that she had lawfully used her baton as a last resort when she desperately tried to control Mr Atkinson, who she said was “actively resisting and trying to stand up” at the scene in Meadow Close. trench.

Bettley-Smith and Monk, who were in a relationship at the time, had been sent to restrain Mr Atkinson after his mental state was disrupted.

Bettley-Smith hugged members of her family and appeared to collapse upon hearing the verdict.

After the acquittal, trial judge John Butterfield KC told the jury, “You leave the court with my sincere thanks.”

Bettley-Smith, 32, was charged with assault resulting in bodily harm following the death of the retired footballer in August 2016.

Former Aston Villa striker Atkinson died after being tasered by PC Benjamin Monk outside his father’s home in Telford, Shropshire.

Monk zapped the 48-year-old with a stun gun for 33 seconds before kicking him twice in the head and was sentenced to eight years in prison for manslaughter last June.

Monk’s ex-girlfriend Bettley-Smith was on trial for the second time today at Birmingham Crown Court after a jury previously failed to reach a verdict.

The probationary officer, who is six feet tall, claimed to be terrified, said the incident was the only time she had pulled her baton during her full-time service, which had begun six months earlier.

Mr Atkinson had not flinched during two out of three taser deployments and appeared to feel no pain when he smashed a window.

“I thought he was trying to stand up and fight,” she told the court. “I think he was trying to get up on his hands and knees.

“I was terrified that Mr. Atkinson would get up. I was terrified to even get close to him because I thought I would be seriously injured if he stood up.

“If there was anything I could have done that night not to use my baton, I would have done it. There was no anger or I lost my cool.’

Bettley-Smith, a social worker graduate, said she had felt overwhelmed when she heard of Mr. Atkinson’s death and that the feelings had not gotten any easier over the past six years.

“I live it every day,” she said.

Former footballer Dalian Atkinson, left, died on 15 August 2016 after meeting police outside his father’s home in Meadow Close, Telford, Shropshire. Pictured on the right is PC Mary Ellen Bettley-Smith, who has been acquitted of assault

PC Benjamin Monk was sentenced to eight years in prison after being convicted of manslaughter in a previous trial

The court had previously heard that she acted unlawfully when she hit Atkinson with her baton “with as much force as she could muster” as he lay on the ground after being tasered.

She may have acted “out of anger” or because her partner Monk had told her, “F**king hit him, f**king hit him,” the judges were told.

But Bettley-Smith, of the West Mercia Police Department, claims she used reasonable force at the time and acted in self-defense because she believed her life was in danger.

Prosecutor Paul Jarvis said: ‘Dalian Atkinson died after an encounter outside his father’s home with two police officers, PC Benjamin Monk and PC Ellie Bettley-Smith.

“These officers were in an intimate relationship at the time.

“I must first make it clear that it has never been the prosecution’s case that Ellie Bettley-Smith was in any way responsible for the death of Dalian Atkinson.

“But it has always been the prosecution’s case that she more than once unlawfully struck Dalian Atkinson with her baton to the back of his body while he was lying on the ground, causing bruises that amounted to actual bodily harm.

Ellie Bettley-Smith does not deny that she hit Dalian Atkinson, but she maintains that she did so in self-defense, or in defense of Benjamin Monk or others, or to arrest Dalian Atkinson or to prevent him from committing further offenses. commit.

Former Aston Villa striker Atkinson died after being tasered by PC Benjamin Monk

“Ellie Bettley-Smith says she sincerely believed that Dalian Atkinson posed a threat to her and to Benjamin Monk the moment she hit him.”

The court heard officers called around 1:30 a.m. on August 15, 2016, after Atkinson tried to force his way into his 85-year-old father’s home.

Atkinson confronted them both as he raged with “I’m the f***ing Messiah” before Monk used his stun gun three times.

The judges were told that Atkinson, who was unarmed, fell to the floor where Monk gave at least two kicks to the forehead while Bettley-Smith hit him with a baton.

The former forward from Villa, Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich Town was rushed to the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford, but died after suffering cardiac arrest at 2.54am.

The court heard that Atkinson suffered from kidney failure, high blood pressure and heart disease and “did not act” the night he died.

Mr Jarvis added: ‘His behavior was both bizarre and disturbing and would quickly become aggressive.

“The events that took place at Meadow Close in the early hours of August 15, 2016 were witnessed by a number of people living at the close.

“Benjamin Monk had his taser with him and three rounds. Ellie Bettley-Smith was not qualified to use a Taser, but she did have an extendable baton.

“Dalian walked out the front door and walked over to the officers. He said, ‘You’re going to make me Taser. I am the Messiah, I am the Messiah. You can’t hurt me’.’

“A number of people who lived at Meadow Close knew Dalian as a regular visitor to his father’s address. It was clear to them that his actions were very strange.

The probation officer, known as Ellie, claims she acted lawfully to protect herself and others

“It’s very understandable that Benjamin Monk and Ellie Bettley-Smith feared for their safety at this point.

“Mr. Atkinson was aggressive towards them and they had the right, we accept that, to take steps to subdue him.

“There is no question that the discharge of the third Taser cartridge was effective immediately.

‘Dalian ended up in the middle of the road due to a neuromuscular disability.

“A number of witnesses then saw Benjamin Monk kick Dalian Atkinson in the head.

“We know that Benjamin Monk kicked Mr. Atkinson in the forehead at least twice with enough force to leave the marks of his laces with each kick.

Witnesses also saw Ellie Bettley-Smith take her baton, stick it out and hit Dalian on the body multiple times with it.

“Benjamin Monk heard Ellie Bettley-Smith yell ‘F**king hit him, f**king hit him,’ which she did.”

The court heard that when colleagues arrived on the scene they saw Monk resting his foot on Atkinson’s head as he stopped responding and made “gurgling noises.”

Mr Jarvis said: “Later Ellie Bettley-Smith became visibly upset when she learned that Mr Atkinson had passed away.

“She has been questioned twice by the police about the events that took place at Meadow Close.

“In her second interview, she said she hit Mr. Atkinson with as much force as she could.

“The prosecution recognizes that this must have been a frightening experience for a probationary officer in Ellie Bettley-Smith’s position.

Dalian Atkinson was clearly a menacing presence whose behavior justified Benjamin Monk trying to Taser him.

Prosecutor Paul Jarvis described Mr Atkinson as a “clearly menacing presence” whose behavior “explained that Benjamin Monk was trying to taser him”

“But when Mr. Atkinson no longer posed a threat to the officers, the justification for using force against him evaporated.

“It’s likely that Ellie lashed out at Bettley-Smith, perhaps out of anger at Mr. Atkinson’s scaring her.

“Or maybe because Benjamin Monk told her that because he was angry himself, but anyway, when she hit him, she didn’t try to defend herself or Benjamin Monk or arrest Mr. Atkinson.

“That’s why we say those blows were illegal.”

The trial was adjourned until Wednesday, when Pc Mary Ellen Bettley-Smith was acquitted after jurors dismissed the prosecution’s claims that she lashed out at Atkinson for his death in anger.