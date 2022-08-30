Female Chicago business owner says she’s quitting city’s crime-ridden downtown for suburbs

Teresa Ging, who owns a bakery in the city, said she feels like a ‘duck sitting’ in the area after she was forced to confront a man who tried to steal a wallet

The number of robberies in Chicago has increased by 20 percent from 2021, theft by 36 percent and total crime by 35 percent

They say they want to move to the suburbs with ‘better funded’ police forces

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Chicago women entrepreneurs plan to move out of the crime-ridden downtown and take their businesses to the suburbs after a wave of lawlessness.

Teresa Ging, who owns a bakery in the city, said she feels like a “duck sitting” in the area after she was forced to confront a man who tried to steal a wallet.

Her store, Sugar Bliss on South Wabash Avenue in Chicago, was targeted by the lone man around 10:20 a.m. Friday.

He smashed her kitchen counter before brutally grabbing a bag while she had a meeting — but she got it back before calling the police.

However, officers showed up 40 minutes later, so she sent an angry email to Mayor Lori Lightfoot criticizing the police and demanding that more be done to protect local businesses.

She has also addressed her concerns to Councilor Brendan Reilly, but has not yet received a response from them.

Speak with CBS, Ging said: ‘We are actually sitting ducks. He entered the front door of our store and then walked to the register.

Teresa Ging, who owns a bakery in the town, said she feels like a “duck sitting” in the area after she was forced to confront a man who tried to steal a wallet at 10:20 a.m. on Friday. She had organized a ‘Women in Business’ meeting at the time

Uzma Sharif, owner of Chocolat Uzma, said Chicago is worse than ‘Gotham’ because at least the fictional city has ‘Batman’. She says she plans to move to the suburbs because the alternative is to hire a ’24/7 security guard’ for her store

“It happened very quickly, but I’m sad to say I’m numb to the fact that this happens at least once a month.

Uzma Sharif, owner of Chocolat Uzma, on South Halsted Street in Pilsen, is also considering moving after a burglary last year and a friend who was robbed a few blocks from her store.

She said, ‘We can’t live like that. The city has become – I would even say, Gotham City is a little better, because you have Batman.

“There’s no Batman here. I go where they have the well-funded police forces and where they want our business. It’s going to be DuPage of Will County.

“It’s happening everywhere – and that’s my concern. Unless I hire a 24/7 security guard to stand at my door, that’s my only option.’

Both women believe that city officials are not concerned enough about the safety of small businesses and are now considering moving to areas without police shortages.

The number of robberies in Chicago is up 20 percent from 2021, with local businesses noticing the change in their previously quiet and safe bloc.

The women say the numbers are even more important when you consider that the majority of entrepreneurs in the area are women.

Sugar Bliss on South Wabash Avenue in Chicago, was targeted by the lone man around 10:20 a.m. Friday. He smashed Ging’s kitchen counter before brutally grabbing a bag while she had a meeting – but she got it back before calling the police

Police officers showed up 40 minutes later, so she sent an angry email to Mayor Lori Lightfoot taunting the police and demanding that more be done to protect local businesses

In August alone, the Chicago Police Department issues three warnings to businesses about potential burglary incidents and diversion crimes — as well as armed robbery.

Police are calling on companies to remain ‘vigilant’ for commercial break-ins and armed robberies, and to ‘keep calm’ when confronted by brutal criminals.

A 7/11 and Dunkin Donuts were both targeted by a man armed with a black pistol, while police encouraged companies to look out for a man claiming to be a city hall carbon monoxide inspector.

It comes amid concerns about a rise in crime in Chicago in general, with three law enforcement officers being shot dead in just one week in June.

Total crime in Chicago is up 35 percent since last year, despite shooting incidents falling 16 percent.

There were 952 reported shootings in the same period this year, compared to 1,135 in 2021.

The number of reports of robberies, criminal assault and theft-related crimes has increased, while the number of reported murders has decreased.