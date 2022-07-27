Female British hiker falls 100ft to her death on Italian mountain while hiking with her husband

A female British hiker has died after she plunged nearly 100 feet from a mountain in Italy where she was hiking with her husband.

The 56-year-old woman and her husband were hiking the Rosengarten massif in the Dolomites in northern Italy when she suddenly lost her balance.

Local reports say she fell from a height of 30 meters.

The 56-year-old woman and her husband were hiking the Rosengarten massif in the Dolomites in northern Italy when she suddenly lost her balance. Pictured: Santner via ferrata, Catinaccio in South Tyrol in Italy

Her body was collected by a mountain rescue team and flown away by helicopter. Pictured: Santner via ferrata, Catinaccio in South Tyrol in Italy

The couple were on their way to the Fronza Alle Coronelle mountain refuge along trail 542 (Via Ferrata Santner) on July 24.

Do you know the walker? Email tips@mailonline.co.uk or isabella.nikolic@mailonline.co.uk

Her body was collected by a mountain rescue team and flown away by helicopter.

It is reportedly the second fatal accident in a few days on the same trail, which is equipped with fixed rope, stairs and rungs to help walkers.

The victim was not named in local reports.

It comes just three weeks after the body of another 56-year-old British tourist was found at the bottom of a cliff in Italy after being missing for two days.

Gerard Christopher Turner was with his family in Lezzono, on Lake Como, near the Alps in northern Italy, when he decided to go for a walk in the mountains behind the village where he and his family were staying.

He left at approximately 2:30 p.m. on June 30, alone, leaving his family at the hotel.

Turner called his wife a few hours later and warned her he would be late, according to… Il Giorno.

But that was the last time she would ever hear from him, as hours passed without the tourist returning.

File photo: The body of a 56-year-old Gerard Christopher Turner was discovered after he went hiking alone in the northern Italian mountains

A search group of more than 50 men searched the mountains, including volunteers and technicians from the Alpine Rescue’s XIX Delegation, firefighters, civil defense and Carabinieri.

They were searching the Carvagnana area, between Nesso and Pognana Lario, where the man’s cell phone was last available. The fire brigade also deployed dog units from Piedmont to assist in the search.

Finally, Italian police called in a helicopter to try to locate Turner with a thermal scanner, with no luck.

It wasn’t until firefighters deployed drones to the area that they found Turney’s body at the bottom of a cliff in an inaccessible area.

And just three days ago, a ‘hero’ British sales manager who dived into Lake Garda to save his son is feared to have died.

Sales director Aran Chada, 51, was with his partner Holly Mosley, 39, and their two children – a 14-year-old boy and a seven-year-old girl – on a boat trip to northern Italy

Aran Chada, 51, his partner Holly Mosley, 39, and their two children – son Roman, 14, and daughter Floren, seven – had rented a boat on the lake in northern Italy when disaster struck.

Mr. Chada dove in when he saw Roman struggling while swimming. He managed to push the boy back to the boat, but then disappeared under the water. The searches continued last night and the Genoa Coast Guard diving unit was due to join forces today.

Rescuers said Mr Chada may have had a seizure in the cold water. Temperatures at the time of the Friday afternoon incident were around 38C (100F), but the water was significantly colder.

Limone sul Garda, a picturesque lakeside town in northern Italy, was the site of the accident

The family was about 200 meters from the coast near the town of Limone when Mr. Chada disappeared.

Miss Mosley called 911 when her husband did not surface. Witnesses also called for help after hearing her screams. Three coastguard boats and helicopters from the local fire and ambulance services were dispatched to the scene.

Divers and a robotic submarine were also sent to the lake, which is 200 feet deep in places.