Female baggage handler, 26, dies after getting her HAIR tangled in conveyor belt

An airport baggage handler died after being scalped in a horrific workplace accident after her hair got trapped in a conveyor belt.

Jermani Thompson, 26, was working at the New Orleans airport when her hair tangled in the transporter on Aug. 30 while unloading a Frontier plane that had just landed there.

She had been working on the apron, an area where the plane is parked, loaded, unloaded, refueled, boarded and maintained.

Officials say she was rushed to hospital shortly after the incident around 10pm, but died shortly after.

Her body was identified by the Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office, and an airport spokesperson confirmed the accident.

A spokesperson for GAT Airline Ground Support, where she worked, says her hair got caught in the belt loader.

They said: ‘We are heartbroken and support her family and her friends as best we can.

“Please send your best wishes to everyone at our station in New Orleans at this very difficult time.”

Frontier Airlines canceled one flight Wednesday morning after the accident, but all other flights went according to schedule.

A spokesman for Frontier Airlines said in a statement: “We extend our deepest condolences following the tragic death of a team member of our ground handling business partner at Louis Armstrong International Airport in New Orleans.

“Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones at this difficult time.”

Pay tribute to her, an airport spokesperson said Jermani was part of the “Airport family” and they were “deeply upset” by her death

Kevin Dolliole, Director of Aviation for Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport added: “We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of GAT Airline Ground Support team member, Jermani Thompson.

“Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport extends its sincere condolences to her family and friends, as well as to our partners at GAT and Fontier Airlines.

“Jermani was part of our Airport family and we will continue to support each other in every way we can during this difficult time.”