FEMAIL looks at the real life 1930s conspiracy theory which inspired new film Amsterdam

When the star-studded Hollywood film Amsterdam opened in the US this weekend to mixed reviews, many were confused by the film’s plot.

Although complex, the story behind the film is an intriguing political tale in which wealthy Wall Street dogs allegedly tried to overthrow 1930s US President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

The film, which stars Margot Robbie, Christian Bale, John David Washington, Chris Rock and Rami Malek, follows three friends who get caught up in the murder of a US senator.

The dramatic – and comedic – plot is said to be loosely inspired by a real and bizarre conspiracy, in which the mega-rich are said to assemble a private army of 500,000 for $300 million in a coup to oust the Democratic president.

The 1930s saw increased tensions between rich and poor in the United States, where the country was hit by the economic consequences of the First World War and the Wall Street Crash.

Franklin D. Roosevelt (pictured) was in power in 1933. His first 100 days have historically been praised for productivity and initiatives, including his acclaimed New Deal

By 1933, several events had slowly coalesced into what was rumored to have been a plot to get rid of the now famous war president.

First, in the midst of the Great Depression, army veterans returning from a grueling conflict in Europe and offered little or no support from the state became enraged.

As described by The archivein 1932 thousands of veterans and their families flooded Washington DC and camped out in front of the White House to call for the bonus payments they were promised under the World War Adjusted Compensation Act of 1924.

After 11 days and intense media attention, then-Attorney General William D. Mitchell ordered them to leave the property—inciting even more rebellion and putting a popular major general named Smedley Butler in the spotlight.

He became a figure closely associated with what became known as the Bonus Army protesters, supporting Roosevelt—a candidate who promised to alleviate the nation’s economic problems with regulation and social programs—over Republican Herbert Hoover.

Smedley Butler (right) was allegedly sued by bond salesman Gerald P. MacGuire (left) – who was also part of the veterans service organization, Connecticut American Legion

But the Wall Street heist was not to be – Butler went to (what would become) the FBI and informed its head J. Edgar Hoover of the alleged sinister incident in 1934

While later analysis by some suggested that Hoover intervened in business more often than thought, Econlib reports, he was a prominent supporter of laissez-faire economics and believed in capitalism.

According to finance blog The balancea perceived lack of intervention from him exacerbated the effects of the depression.

Roosevelt was in power in 1933.

His first 100 days have historically been praised for productivity and initiatives, including his acclaimed New Deal, History.com reports.

In 1934, he signed the Gold Reserve Act of 1934. According to it Federal Reserve History Pagethe controversial move ‘transferred ownership of all monetary gold in the United States to the US Treasury and prohibited the Treasury and financial institutions from redeeming dollars for gold’.

Increasingly, the Democrat (pictured in 1932) – who had grown up privileged to a wealthy family – was seen by many as a traitor to his own people and class.

This upset Wall Street and many businesses; FDR’s reputation for social reform had begun to draw hostility from the wealthy.

The archive said: ‘The end of the gold standard is said to have shocked Wall Street because they saw a currency not firmly backed by gold as inflationary, undermining both private and business fortunes.’

Increasingly, the democrat – who had grown up privileged in a wealthy family – was seen by many as a traitor to his own people and his class.

Therefore, the alleged plan to get rid of him was underfoot.

According to The archive it was Butler—a highly decorated and respected Marine—who exposed the scheme, testifying under oath that he was approached about a private army of thousands of ex-servicemen.

He was allegedly prosecuted by bond salesman Gerald P. MacGuire – who was also part of the veterans service organization, the Connecticut American Legion.

Choosing a Roosevelt supporter for the plot may have seemed odd, but as explained by Washington Post: ‘Given his opposition to fascism, Butler may not have seemed a good fit for the job of coup leader, but his veteran support was more important to the Wall Street conspirators.

‘At the time, there were many more veterans than active duty members; if any one could summon them as a force of 500,000 to march on Washington, the government might fall without a shot being fired.’

He had apparently approached with an attempt to unseat FDR and replace him with General Hugh S. Johnson—who not only helped develop the New Deal, but was appointed to head the National Recovery Administration (NRA) by the incumbent himself.

JP Morgan was alleged to finance the shooting, according to Butler.

The 1930s were a widespread era of tension between the rich and the poor in the US, with a new century coming on the heels of World War I and later the Wall Street Crash (pictured)

Butler also claimed that MacGuire’s initial approaches seemed innocuous, if not a bit suspicious, apparently addressing veteran issues in conversation before the full plot was revealed to him.

MacGuire was alleged to have offered to pay for Butler’s children’s education and mortgage in exchange for his influence.

The operation was apparently also supported by a super-wealthy lobbying organization made up of Big Business elites such as JP Morgan Jr. and the CEOs of General Motors and Birds Eye – called the American Liberty League.

But the Wall Street heist was not to be – Butler went to (what would become) the FBI and informed its head J. Edgar Hoover of the alleged grisly incident in 1934.

Soon Washington Post reports started congressional hearings to investigate the matter.

Butler (pictured standing behind General John A. Lejeune in 1928) also claimed that MacGuire’s initial approaches seemed innocuous, if not a little suspicious

Bonus Army veterans pictured fighting with Washington police officers at one of their camps in 1932

It wasn’t long before the news reached the press – who dismissed the notion as a ‘hoax’, with New York Times in 1934 and described reports as consisting of a ‘bald and unconvincing narrative’.

According to The archiveall claimed to be in on the plot denied wrongdoing and rejected Butler’s claims.

While a committee report was never released, Congress was told that it ‘received evidence that certain persons had made an attempt to establish a fascist organization in this country’. Post wrote.

It continued: “There is no doubt that these attempts were discussed, were planned and could have been put into action when and if the financial backers saw fit.”

Butler later slammed the result, claiming in a radio interview: ‘Like most committees it has slaughtered the small and allowed the big to escape. The big shots weren’t even called to testify.’