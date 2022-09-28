FEMAIL looks at celebrities, in their golden years, who look just as good as they did 20 years ago

Age is just a number, the saying goes, but for a select few celebrities—blessed with personal trainers and beauty treatments galore—it’s a number that doesn’t quite match their yet youthful looks.

A-lister Gwyneth Paltrow has been breaking the internet in recent years with her ‘Birthday Suit’ celebration snaps on Instagram, and to celebrate her 50th birthday on September 27, the Goop founder decided to pull out all the stops.

The actress posed nude, proving she is in her golden age, by covering half of her body with golden spray paint. And she looks just as good as she did 25 years ago at the height of her movie career.

Alongside the likes of Jennifer Aniston, JLo and Halle Berry, Paltrow has seemingly discovered the fountain of youth, which has shown few signs of aging over the past few decades.

Here, FEMAIL gathers the celebrities over 50 whose faces haven’t changed…

GWYNETH PALTROW

AGE: 50

Taken 26 years apart, these photos show how Hollywood star Gwyneth Paltrow, 50, has barely changed. She is pictured on the left at the premiere of Emma in 1996, she is 24 years old, and on the right she is celebrating her 50th birthday this week

Photos taken of actress Gwyneth Paltrow, who turned 50 this week, in her youth showed the star sporting glowing skin, a toned physique and blonde locks — and, as the Gwyneth shows in golden photos, the star has barely changed in the decades since. changed.

The blonde beauty marked her big birthday with a nude photoshoot, which saw half of her body covered in gold paint as she welcomed the dawn of her golden years.

The actor-turned-wellness guru is married to American TV writer Brad Fulchuk and shares two children with her previous husband, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

JENNIFER ANISTON

AGE: 53 years

Jennifer Aniston is often admired for her youthful appearance, which has hardly changed since her days on the hit series Friends. She is pictured on the left in 1996 at the age of 27

Jennifer Aniston certainly has a chic and youthful look these days. The 53-year-old Friends veteran looks as gorgeous as she did in her days when she played the iconic Rachel Green on the hit series in the 90s and early 00s.

Aniston is often admired for her youthful figure; the ex-wife of both Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux is currently filming for the Apple TV+ series The Morning Show with Mad Men veteran Jon Hamm.

HALLE BERRY

AGE: 56

Halle Berry fans have admired the artist’s flawless skin for years. The youthful-looking actress, now 56 years old (pictured right) has barely changed over the past two decades (pictured left in 1996, aged 30)

Halle Berry, 56, is another celeb looking just like she did decades ago when she first found stardom. The performer is often praised for her youthful skin and muscular pins, which she is not afraid to show off.

The mother of two began her modeling career in the early 90s for her breakthrough role in the romantic comedy Boomerang (1992), alongside Eddie Murphy. Berry is currently filming Netflix thriller Our Man with Mark Wahlberg in Croatia.

JENNIFER LOPEZ

AGE: 53 years

Actress and singer Jennifer Lopez has hardly changed in the past two decades. She is pictured on the left in 1995 at age 26 and on the right in 2022 at age 53

At 53, the actress, singer and mother of 14-year-old twins Emme and Maximilian looks just like she did when she was in her twenties – sensational.

JLo has been a source of youthful inspiration to women for decades, and her recent marriage to longtime flame Ben Affleck proved that it’s never too late to fall in love (again). The star is an avid sports fan and regularly shares photos of herself hitting the gym with her social media followers.

Speaking recently to Grameen America’s Raising Latina Voices, JLo said, “The best advice I can give my kids is to be who you think you can be.”

SALMA HAYEK

AGE: 56

Salma Hayek turned 56 earlier this month. The Latino bombshell looks as youthful as she ever did (pictured left in 1995, aged 29). Hayek always radiated confidence (photo 56 years at The Kering Foundation’s Caring for Women dinner)

Latino bombshell Salma Hayek – who has starred in more than 60 movies – turned 56 earlier this month.

The wife of billionaire businessman François-Henri Pinault – whom she married in 2009 – still looks as youthful and radiant as ever.

The mother-of-one was busy this summer filming a movie with Angelina Jolie directing: Without Blood. They shot in Rome for several weeks.

Hayek always exuded confidence and was never afraid to show off her flawless figure.

JULIA ROBERTS

AGE: 54

Julia Roberts, 54, looked elegantly chic when she arrived at History Talks 2022 in Washington DC earlier this week (pictured right). She still looks as youthful as she did in 1990 (photo left, 22 years old)

Julia Roberts looked elegantly chic when she arrived at History Talks 2022 in Washington DC earlier this week

The 54-year-old actress opted for a tweed ensemble — showing off her awesome pins — as she prepared to be one of the speakers at the star-studded event.

Roberts is another actress who still looks as vibrant as when she played Vivian in the 1990 movie Pretty Woman, aged 22.

The wife of cinematographer Daniel Moder recently promoted her new film Ticket To Paradise, in which she stars with George Clooney.

SANDRA BULLOCK

AGE: 58 years

More stylish as she gets older? Sandra is pictured at the UK premiere of The Lost City, aged 58. The actress has barely changed her appearance since the 90s (pictured left in 1996, aged 32).

Sandra Bullock has proven this year that she gets more stylish with age.

The 58-year-old actress stunned in the gorgeous ensemble embellished with a pink and purple belt-detailed cape when she attended the UK premiere of The Lost City with Channing Tatum earlier this year.

Bullock has adopted two children, which she is raising with long-term partner Bryan Randall.

She had her breakthrough role in the action thriller Speed ​​in 1994, aged 30, and almost three decades later, she looks exactly the same.

GWEN STEFANIA

AGE: 52

Gwen Stefani still looks as youthful as in 2001 (pictured left). The coach on the American version of The Voice still cuts a stylish figure in her colorful ensembles (pictured right)

In 2001, Gwen Stefani was only 31 years old, wearing dark lip liner and joining her rock band No Doubt.

Fast forward 21 years and despite not seeing any changes in her appearance, the singer has enjoyed a successful solo career, fashion and fragrance line.

She shares three children with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale and married Blake Shelton in 2021.

Stefani currently coaches the US version of the singing competition The Voice, looking sparkly and young in her colorful ensembles.