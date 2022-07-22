Felise Kaufusi is latest player to SNUB Australia in fresh blow to Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga

Felise Kaufusi is the latest player to turn down the chance to play for the Kangaroos at the upcoming Rugby League World Cup after declaring his allegiance to Tonga.

According to News Corpthe Melbourne and Queensland cannon only made the decision this week and will join Maroons teammate Kotoni Staggs and Blues stars Daniel Tupou and Siosifa Talakai.

The latter pair represented New South Wales during the recently concluded State of Origin series, before reaffirming their intent to play for Tonga at the World Cup, which starts in England on October 15.

Kaufusi played three Tests for Tonga between 2015 and 2017, before playing four times for the Kangaroos – including two pool matches at the last World Cup.

Under the current rules, players cannot switch between countries at level one – Australia, New Zealand and England – but are allowed to represent countries at different levels.

As a result, a large number of Origin stars have committed to playing for their homeland or heritage.

Blues winger Brian To’o will represent Samoa, while Roosters enforcer Victor Radley announced earlier this week that he will play for England – the country his father was born in, before moving to Australia in the 1980s.

It comes as a big blow to Australian boss Mal Meninga, who is looking to make a preliminary roster for the tournament, which starts in England on October 15.

Tyson Frizell is also available for Mate Ma’a Tonga and could also represent Wales.

New South Wales stars Jarome Luai, Steve Crichton, Junior Paulo are all eligible to play for Samoa, as are Roosters junior Joseph Suaalii and Queensland stars Josh Papali’i, Tino Fa’asuamaleaui and Jeremiah Nanai.

Blues winger Tyson Frizell is available to play for Tonga and could also represent Wales, while Maroons winger Xavier Coates could represent Papua New Guinea.

Meanwhile, the New South Wales quartet of Reagan Campbell-Gillard, Api Koroisau, Jacob Saifiti and Tariq Sims can all play for Fiji and Queensland star Valentine Holmes is available for the Cook Islands.

Speaking with the Daily Telegram Last month, Meninga called for a review of the admission rules.

“I can live with that this year, but we’ll have to look at it in the future,” he said.

“We have to look at suitability, period. That should be back on the table. […] If the players want to play for their ancestral nations, I’d be happy about that.

“It’s a good chance for all teams to be strong and kick off the international program with a very strong World Cup.”

However, the chair of the ARL committee, Peter V’landys, suggested that there would be no change after the ARL conducted a 12-month investigation into the eligibility rules.

“At the moment it stays as it is, but as with any good company you have to keep following the situation, you have to adapt to the circumstances,” he said.

So nothing changes at the moment, but that doesn’t mean it won’t in the future.’