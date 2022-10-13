Felipe Villegas Munera: Photographer takes photos of mum and daughter at Sydney Opera House

A photographer has treated a mother and her daughter to a series of stunning snaps after spotting them snapping pictures of each other while on a day out in Sydney.

Felipe Villegas Muneraa Colombian photographer famous for taking professional pictures of strangers on the street knew he had found his latest clients when he saw the adorable Sarah trying to take the perfect shot of her mother, Alma.

Sir. Villegas Munera saw the little girl conducting her mother on the steps of the Sydney Opera House and offered to step in and treat them both to a private photo session – and the results have blown away thousands.

The adorable pair were snapped outside the Sydney Opera House on a mother-daughter date after school

Speaking to Daily Mail Australia, Mr Villegas Munera said he couldn’t resist stepping in when he saw the couple and saw it as the perfect photo opportunity.

“It was really cute because I saw Sarah taking pictures of her mom and giving her directions like ‘pose like this, look here, look there,'” he said.

‘I approached them, I didn’t know if they were sisters, mother and daughter or nanny. The concept would change depending on their relationship.’

Colombian photographer Felipe Villegas Munera has been taking pictures of strangers for years, he loves to see their reactions after they see his pictures

After posting a video of the moment on Instagram, the post was flooded with comments praising how ‘perfect’ they were.

‘I love these! My favorites so far,’ wrote one.

‘You captured the love between mother and daughter perfectly. You are such a good man and photographer.’

Discussing the aftermath of the post, Mr Villegas Munera said he was ‘blown away’ by the online reaction.

‘The reaction was much better than I expected. I knew it would be good as I felt such a connection between the couple, but to reach so many people in such a short time was overwhelming,” he said.

The photographer has since been in contact with Alma and Sarah, who are delighted.

‘Alma sent me a message and thanked me for taking pictures of herself and Sarah. She said Sarah keeps asking every day to see them.’

Sir. Villegas Munera first started asking strangers if he could take pictures of them as a form of photography practice when he traveled the world.

‘I started taking pictures of strangers when I was backpacking around the world. I used to ask people if I could take their portrait. I met new people every day so it was very easy.

‘When I moved to Sydney I started doing it in the city and documenting it too. I moved to Sydney in 2020 and started my photography business, FVM photography, which focuses on portraits and weddings.

The bond between mother and daughter is adorable

Alma and Sarah were happy with the pictures. Sarah kept asking her mother to see them

‘I saw that people were sharing content of pictures of strangers on social media. I had already been taking these photos for many years, so about two years ago I decided to share them on social media as well.’

Sir. Villegas Munera chooses places like the Opera House to ask strangers for photos because people are relaxed and he doesn’t interrupt anyone’s workday or schedule.

‘I choose people who catch my attention. There must be something interesting about someone.’

Villegas Munera first started practicing his portrait photography while traveling the world

Whether it’s their outfit, hair, how they look with their partner, friend or relative. There is no singular reason, just something that catches my attention.’

Sir. Villegas Munera said he often thinks of a photography concept immediately when he sees the subjects and tries to act on it.

The photographer describes that people react very positively when he requests to take their pictures. ‘It’s a 99 percent success rate. It’s an amazing reaction.’

‘Some people are shocked, others are flattered. They say ‘Wow, I didn’t think I was very interesting or looked good on camera. Others enjoy the experience and have fun. It’s nice to see people’s reactions when they see the results of their photo.’

‘I get a lot of messages thanking me because they feel appreciated, they’re thrilled that someone thought they were worth capturing.’