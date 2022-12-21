Feldman: The Jan. 6 committee is right to defend the rule of law

The Jan. 6 commission that concluded its work Monday represents Congress’s third and likely final chance to set a historic record regarding Donald Trump’s misconduct as president.

The first two chances were the first and second impeachment attempts. The House of Representatives did its job both times by impeaching Trump. However, the Senate failed in its constitutional role by failing to convict Trump both times, despite substantial evidence that he had committed serious crimes and misdemeanors. Those didn’t have to be crimes spelled out in the law books, as I explained at the time.

Now the House committee has turned to the legally different question of whether Trump committed actual, legal crimes. After conducting a real and lengthy investigation and gathering evidence from over a million documents and a thousand witnesses, the commission has taken the unprecedented step of referring a former president to the Justice Department for criminal charges.

The panel recommended criminal charges against Trump for obstructing an official Congressional procedure (namely, counting the electoral votes); for conspiracy to defraud the United States by denying the election results; conspiracy to make a false statement; and for inciting, assisting or rendering aid and comfort to an insurrection.

These recommendations are correct in terms of content.

The vote count on January 6 was an official procedure of Congress, and it is a crime to interfere. Despite the legal argument now taking place in the lower courts as to whether the law found in the Sarbanes-Oxley Act should really apply outside the context of amending documents, the plain-read text covers the interference on January 6.

Trump’s pattern of trying to get parts of the government, including the Justice Department, to lie about electoral fraud itself constituted fraud against the United States. In fact, it would be hard to imagine a bigger fraud against the government.

The false statement allegation stems from Trump’s plan to nominate false voters in several states. Again, the behavior falls within the criminal prohibition.

Finally, the January 6 attack on the Capitol was certainly an insurrection. There is enough evidence to go to court to charge Trump with inciting it. To be sure, a court would have to apply First Amendment analysis to see whether Trump was intent on stirring up and whether his words were likely to turn on in the short term. That’s what the courts are for.

But the commission provided enough evidence to conclude that Trump should be criminally charged with interfering in the election process and attempting to block a peaceful transition. We’ve known about this evidence for a while. It is important that an official US government agency has turned it into a formal accusation.

Trump was sincerely trying to break American democracy. Nothing is more important to the democratic process than that the candidate who loses an election peacefully admits the race. The consequences of Trump’s behavior were thus a serious threat to democracy. With the reference, the Chamber is on the right side of history. Refusing to refer Trump to the Justice Department would amount to a dereliction of duty.

Yet it is also important to recognize that, despite its importance, the effect of the referral is primarily symbolic. Jack Smith, the special prosecutor appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, will not be meaningfully affected by the referral.

On the one hand, the reference could complicate Smith’s decision on whether or not to prosecute Trump. No doubt the recommendation of the House of Representatives committee will be used by Trump supporters to argue that any subsequent criminal prosecution is biased. Smith’s charge is to make any prosecution as purely impartial and objective as possible, to restore public confidence in a Justice Department that has come under tremendous pressure from Trump to politicize his investigative and prosecuting decisions.

On the other hand, if the committee had not referred Trump for criminal charges, Trump’s defenders would have said Smith should be no more aggressive than a partisan House committee.

If Trump does indeed fade and not run for president again, the January 6 committee referral will have played a role in the process. Ultimately, that should be the top priority for anyone who cares about democratic elections. The only way to preserve democracy is to uphold the rule of law.

Noah Feldman is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist and professor of law at Harvard University. ©2022 Bloomberg. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency.