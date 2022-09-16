Feeling stressed? Reach for the stereo, not the snacks!

It can feel natural to dip your hands into the cookie jar after a stressful day at work.

But researchers believe they’ve discovered a simple trick to banishing your desire to comfort — listen to music.

Scientists analyzed how many snacks women ate after listening to certain types of music.

The participants were made sad, as part of the study’s attempts to see how food and music can help combat negative emotions.

Women who listened to music that elicited feelings of anger or sadness ate half the amount of chips, chocolate and candy, compared to volunteers who were not given headphones.

The music featured songs like Amy Winehouse’s Back To Black (left), Eminem’s Mockingbird (right), and Linkin Park’s In The End.

Women ate about a third less after listening to music that provided comfort, such as Coldplay’s Fix You or Sam Smith’s Lay Me Down.

dr. Helen Coulthard, an eating behavior expert at De Montfort University, said: “If you’re feeling stressed and worried that you’re going to eat a lot of unhealthy junk food, put on your headphones and listen to some wonderful, comforting music. .’

She added that the method may also help some people lose weight.

How music works to help people eat less isn’t known, but experts suggest it may be linked to the release of happy hormones like dopamine and serotonin.

Annemieke van den Tol, a music psychologist from the University of Lincoln who co-authored the study, said: “I think the message is that when we’re stressed, we can tend to do something that makes us feel better.” to feel. .

“And subconsciously, we might grab food because it gives us a positive dopamine, serotonin boost that makes us feel better.

“But think of alternatives – like music (which) can just as well give you a boost and make you feel better when you’re sad or stressed.”

For each study, 120 women were asked to name a song they listened to when they were sad, stressed or in need of distraction, and this was then played while eating under the test conditions.

The findings were presented at the British Science Festival, hosted by De Montfort University in Leicester.