Feeling ‘gymtimidated’? Fitness expert reveals how conquer your workout nerves in the New Year

Stepping into the gym can be a nerve-wracking experience, especially when the holidays are over and everyone is focused on realizing a “new me.”

Healthy revelations about adopting new workouts or a healthy eating plan can create tremendous pressure to hit the gym ASAP and make significant lifestyle changes.

The term “gym harassment” used to be described as referring only to the use of new equipment or training styles, but now the phrase is usually associated with feelings of intimidation when you enter the gym.

Olivia Tyler, regional head of clinical fitness at Nuffield Health, told FEMAIL some of the most common scenarios in which “gym harassment” can manifest, as well as ways to recognize and overcome it.

Feeling intimidated by… the place itself

Whether it’s a gym, studio, classroom or center, entering a new environment can be intimidating.

Olivia explained that you have to remember that “these are the places where so many positive changes can happen.”

Feeling intimidated by… what other people think This is one of the most common harassments and is also the one that can be so easily avoided. Olivia said you just need to remember that everyone who goes to the gym will have their own goals. She said, “They may be the same as yours, but they may be at a different stage, follow a different routine, have personal consequences, or all of these, so don’t compare or consider within your own routine.” A fitness or wellness center can be a place of escape for many. It’s a special time for them to focus on themselves for both mind and body so that other people don’t think about you. She explained, “I can’t stress this enough, but don’t worry about what other people think. “If you feel like someone is staring or even going so far as to make comments, think about the energy they waste focusing on someone else that they could be putting into themselves. You’re doing this for yourself, for no one else.’

Not just physical changes, but building self-confidence, supporting positive mental health, building and strengthening relationships, and a sense of community are all things that can be worked on.

Olivia said, “These things may not happen overnight, but believe me when I say they will come.

“If you’re feeling intimidated or nervous, it’s also worth going in with a plan or idea of ​​what you want to get out of your session.”

“Having structure when you’re unsure allows you to move from set to set without feeling like you have to figure out what’s coming next.”

She recommended asking if you’re not sure how to use the equipment, as many fitness and wellness centers offer gym floor support if you have any questions about routines or equipment.

Feeling intimidated by… your own barriers

“I’m not strong/fast/good enough” is a thought we’ve all experienced, and this is a common feeling around health and exercise.

But, as Olivia explained, there are two ways to deal with this kind of harassment.

She said, “First off, it’s so important to set personal goals before embarking on a new fitness, health or gym regimen.

‘Make a long-term goal, where do you want to see yourself in a year? Then break that down into goals from month to month, and even further from week to week if you need to.”

According to Clinical Fitness’ regional leader, this method gives you manageable goals that you can check off as you go.

“It also makes the whole process feel less daunting because you’re responsible for what you want to do next.”

Second, you have to remember to be kind to yourself. We all know that life isn’t always perfect and barriers can get in the way, but this is not an opportunity to stop or give up.

Olivia explained, “Setting bite-sized goals means that if you don’t meet one, you can revisit the next or keep going without affecting your long-term plans.

How to plan a mental fitness program for the new year Gosia Bowling, Head of Emotional Wellness at Nuffield Health, has shared expertise on how to start the new year with a focus on holistic wellness – with advice and guidance for setting goals for both mind and body. Healthy mental habits Be kind to yourself: Self-kindness is important for our mental well-being. We spend more time with ourselves than anyone else and how we relate to ourselves has a huge impact on how we feel. Self-compassion plays a vital role in our mental well-being and can be a powerful antidote to many mental health problems. Research shows that being encouraging and kind to yourself is more likely to help you achieve your life goals than being harsh and critical of yourself.

Self-kindness is important for our mental well-being. We spend more time with ourselves than anyone else and how we relate to ourselves has a huge impact on how we feel. Self-compassion plays a vital role in our mental well-being and can be a powerful antidote to many mental health problems. Research shows that being encouraging and kind to yourself is more likely to help you achieve your life goals than being harsh and critical of yourself.

Our thinking in any situation can be helpful or unhelpful and this will greatly affect how we feel. We often treat our thoughts as if they were facts, but just because you think something doesn't make it true. For example, just because something feels scary doesn't always mean something bad will happen. If you notice a change in your mood, ask yourself, "What was I thinking just before?". Was the thought helpful or not helpful? Is there another perspective I could take that is more helpful? Focus on your strengths and achievements rather than your shortcomings.

Relationships are so important to our mental health. Think of ways to keep in touch with friends and family, especially when you're feeling down or unmotivated. You should especially reach out to those who make you feel positive and energized. Consider joining community groups around shared interests. This can make it easier to develop meaningful relationships where we feel we belong and are accepted. Network, share resources and look out for each other. Knowing you have each other's backs can be a huge comfort.

It can be easy to spend time caring for and supporting others. But it is also important that you take enough time to provide for your maintenance. It doesn't have to take hours, finding times during the day can also work. "You can't pour from an empty cup." Self-care can help improve your energy levels, restore your health, reduce stress and give you a greater ability to withstand life's pressures. Recognize the link between mental and physical fitness: There is a strong interrelationship between mental and physical fitness. Getting the basics right, like staying active, sleeping well, and eating healthy can make a huge difference to your mental health. Being active can improve your physical well-being, but it can also help you maintain a healthy mind. People who exercise regularly have better mental health and emotional well-being, and a lower rate of mental health problems. Exercise can help relieve feelings of stress by releasing anxiety-reducing chemicals and giving you a mood-boosting dopamine spike.

“It’s much easier to be negative than it is to be positive, but recognizing when you’re doing this and changing your thought process will help you focus on the good.”

“For example, if you’re just starting out and feel like the session didn’t go as planned, don’t think of it as ‘wasted effort,’ but praise yourself for showing up and moving your body.”

Feeling intimidated by… the fear of the unknown

With so many different workout styles, guides, and formats so readily available to those looking for a change or want to try a new workout, it’s absolutely no surprise that the offerings can get intimidating.

To avoid feeling overwhelmed or intimidated, Olivia advised rethinking the reasons why you’re looking for something new.

“Just like above, focus on the goals you’ve set and now think about how you’re going to achieve them,” she explained.

“If you’re unsure about a new workout format, do some of your own research or speak with a PT or trainer to get some additional information on whether or not it might be right for you.”

“You can always try something and if it’s not for you, try something else.”

However, remember that while fitness can be difficult at times, there’s a difference between being heavy and enjoying it than being heavy and hating it.

You will be much less motivated and look for ways to quit. Finding something that works for you can be the deal breaker when it comes to sticking with it.

Being confident in what you want to do, how you’re going to do it and ideally when you want to do it will always help bring you back to the main priority.

Feeling intimidated by… trying something new

It’s not just what’s on offer either, this can also lead to feelings of inadequacy as you compare yourself to those who follow a guide or style you’ve been wanting to try for quite some time, automatically making them appear as ‘better than you.

This aligns with the idea of ​​being kind to yourself, but you also need to remember the cliche rule that everyone has to start somewhere – this has never been more true than in a health and fitness environment.

Olivia said, “If you expect to be the fastest, lift the heaviest, jump the highest or just be the best overall, you automatically put pressure on yourself, which quite frankly is often very unattainable.

“In these situations, you have to remember the bottom line; you showed up and you moved your body.

“Each time you do this, and if you do it consistently, you will make progress toward your goals.

Trying something new is always difficult. If it’s a class or workout, you can always bring a friend along to build your confidence, or feel free to message the trainer/PT or gym to tell them you’re new, as this will allow for adjustments of exercises can mean to live up to those lessons. which are not so advanced.’

