Feeling broody, William? Prince of Wales fawned over babies during walkabout at Sandringham

Kate Middleton may have hinted a lot about them feeling broody for having a fourth baby – but yesterday it was William who was caught fluttering about babies on his royal walk in Sandringham.

The new Prince and Princess of Wales, both 40, seemed deep in thought yesterday as they took part in a walk around the Norfolk estate.

The royal couple looked slowly down at a sea of ​​flower arrangements in Sandringham, while the prince pointed to individual cards and objects.

And when they spoke to royal fans in the crowd, it turned out to be the number of babies in the crowd that caught the attention of both William and Kate.

The Prince of Wales was seen cooing over a young baby and reaching out a hand to the little boy to pat his shoulder.

Kate Middleton, 40, may have hinted a lot about them feeling broody from having a fourth baby – but yesterday it was William who was caught fluttering about babies on his royal walk in Sandringham

Speaking to royal fans in the crowd, it turned out to be the number of babies in the crowd that caught the attention of both William and Kate

William, himself a father of three, chatted playfully with the little baby with a smile on his face.

During the conversation, Prince William joked that Paddington “kicked the Corgi out of the first place” and that the Queen’s beloved pets “won’t take that too well.”

Meanwhile, Kate, who is known for her love of children and her natural motherly way of dealing with little ones, also seemed to be attracted to some of the young babies in the crowd.

After seeing the moments online, royal fans quickly went wild with the interactions, with one writing, “Feel broody, Wills? Don’t let Kate get you!’

Known for her love of children and her natural motherly way of dealing with little ones, Kate also seemed attracted to some of the young babies in the crowd.

It’s far from the first time the couple has hugged babies during the mourning period this week.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were both seen talking to a young mother on their walk in Windsor last Saturday.

Meanwhile, mum of three Kate, who recently inherited the title of Princess of Wales, is a natural with kids and is often seen fussing over little ones while out and about at public appearances.

In June of this year, she was spotted asking a royal fan, Marianne Provoost, if she could hold her baby during a trip to Newmarket Racecourse, Cambridge.

A video of the beautiful moment showed the princess smiling and talking to the baby, asking if she could hold him, and telling her mother, “I love babies.”

The Prince of Wales was seen cooing over a young baby and its mother, placing a hand on the little boy to pat his shoulder

William, himself a father of three, chatted playfully with the young mother and little baby with a smile on his face

Meanwhile, Prince William was seen hanging out nearby, watching his wife cuddle the toddler, and Kate was certainly in no rush to go as he urged her on.

As Kate handed the four-month-old daughter to Mrs. Provoost who said to the Duchess, “Enjoy your day and enjoy your children.”

The video clips show Prince William appearing to tap his wife gently on the arm and say, “It’s time to go.”

However, she took the time to say goodbye to Marianne before returning the child.

It wasn’t surprising given the Duchess’s recent comments about a possible fourth child.

During her visit to the Copenhagen Children’s Museum earlier this year, Kate admitted to feeling “brotherly” after meeting two eight-month-old baby boys and their parents.

She joked that husband Prince William is concerned about her work with children under one year old because she returns home and wants ‘another one’.

During the walkabout yesterday, Kate revealed that Prince George “understands” the loss of his great-grandmother, while his younger siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are “less”.

Elsewhere, the royal family spoke to a benefactor about how her children are coping since the loss of their grandmother in Balmoral last week.

Speaking to BBC’s Jo Black today, the unnamed benefactor, who was among the crowd standing outside the estate today, said: ‘My daughter asked her how the kids were doing, and Kate thanked her and said yes, I was fine. she and she were being looked after at school, so that was a nice exchange.’