‘Feel like me again’: Chloe Sims flashes her dazzling new teeth after visiting a cosmetic dentist

She recently quit TOWIE and signed an OnlyFans TV contract with her siblings worth £1 million.

And Chloe Sims claimed she’s “feeling like me again” as she showed off her dazzling new smile on social media.

The reality star, 40, gave 1.2 million followers an insight into the work that cosmetic dentist Dr. Richard had her teeth done at his clinic.

Beaming: Chloe Sims claimed she ‘felt like me again’ when she showed off her dazzling new smile on social media

While sitting in the dental chair, she recorded a video explaining the process to her fans. She said, ‘Hi guys, I’m about to see my new smile.

“I’m a little numb, but Dr. Richard is going to talk you through my new smile.”

dr. Richard then explained to the camera, “We’ve just finished everything for Chloe and we’ve done the final adjustment, so I’ll give you the last few glances.”

He pushed Chloe’s top lip up, revealed the results and said, “They look absolutely amazing. Really wow. We thinned and polished everything.

“We made it so it fits nicely around the gums and there’s a really nice shape and bright color and everything looks really, really great.

“We’ll be able to see more as the numbness wears off, but they look incredible.”

On her way home from her appointment, Chloe shared another glowing clip on her Instagram stories, writing: ‘Have my smile back… Feel like me again’

The Sims family’s first deal with the OFTV platform is a “six figure” fee that will run into millions with additional add-ons and revenue, MailOnline has told.

The new show is expected to air early next year via the free viewing app.

In publicity photos for the series, they are decked out in leather outfits and resemble some of the Kardashians’ famous shoots.

Like that hit, this series follows the main family The Sims as they try to go “worldwide”, away from Essex and on their travels in the US.

The series comes out on the free OFTV app, which unlike its parent site, contains no nudity and can be viewed on a smart TV.

And as part of the deal, the family will also open OnlyFans accounts, but with Instagram-esque photos, with no explicit content.

Chloe told MailOnline: ‘I understand people want to compare this to TOWIE, but this is a different concept; this will be a cursory insight into our life as a family, which is currently referred to as House of Sims as a working title. It will be completely real and we are very excited to take our viewers on a great unfiltered adventure.

New: Chloe, Frankie, 27, Demi, 25, Charlie, 30, and his new makeup artist, Georgia Shults, 30, signed their new TV contract with OnlyFans to star in their own reality show

“We’re proud to be The Sims, but being compared to the Kardashians all the time is a huge compliment to us as a family. We want to see where this new show can take us and plan to go global.”

Chloe, who is also a co-producer on the show, added: “We want to be one of the best reality TV shows out there. OFTV fully supports us in this. We can’t wait to get started.

“I strongly believe that we need to present ourselves in a natural light, showing all aspects of everything we do.

For example – first thing in the morning without the glamour, more sharing of who we really are, what we are up to and real life situations – this is the first authentic insight into our daily life.

Frankie and Demi added in a statement: For fans, this is a real behind-the-scenes look at what’s happening in our lives.

“Fans will get to know all of us well in a brand new show format that we’re really excited about.

“They’ll immediately understand why we moved to OnlyFans when they see what we’re up to on OFTV soon.”

This new show is the largest investment in original, creator-first content the British tech company has made in its history.