Feel-good beauty: Save 20% this Labor Day on Sand & Sky skin care made with Aussie botanicals

Simple is often best, especially when it comes to skincare routines. It’s a time-tested cornerstone of some of the best and most effective beauty treatments in the world — and for good reason. Sand and sky adheres to the same rule of thumb when producing its nourishing and skin-friendly face and body formulas, all made with Australian botanicals.

The label is based on an array of heroic ingredients, including Australian Pink Clay to detoxify stressed skin, berries to introduce vital free radical-breaking antioxidants into your skin, and mineral-rich spring water known for its moisturizing powers. Right now you can reap the rewards with a discount – the company is offering a generous 20% off the entire collection with a minimum purchase of $55.

Anyone with dry skin knows what a beast it can be to hold out on the best of days. However, with cooler weather on the horizon, that could mean even drier and more stubborn skin. To your rescue comes this intensive mask formulated to quench your skin’s thirst thanks to its potent blend of Hyaluronic Acid, Squalane and Pentavitin. One reviewer raved about the results: ‘I tried several products and nothing worked as well as this mask! I leave it on a little longer and my skin is wonderfully hydrated afterwards.’ Store

To take advantage of this excellent offer, just fill your shopping cart with your favorites and enter the code LABOUR DAY at checkout to receive your discount. Here are some must-see highlights that will give your beauty routine an instant boost.

Boost your anti-aging routine with a face mask packed with vitamin C — including its most stable form, 3-O-ethylascorbic acid, making the treatment even more powerful and effective at brightening and smoothing the skin. Polyphenols can help reduce fine lines and wrinkles, while a blend of Hyaluronic Acids improves hydration for a softer texture. Even those with acne, sensitivity and rosacea praise its efficacy, with one customer saying, ‘These are GOALS. My rosacea causes dry, itchy, bumpy skin, and if it’s particularly dry, this is my go-to and it’s super moisturizing every time.” Store Smoother skin can be just a step away when you introduce this rejuvenating treatment into your routine. Macadamia and bamboo gently remove dead skin cells, while finger lime extracts provide natural alpha hydroxy acids to give your skin an enviable glow with regular use. It also contains olive, rosehip and grapeseed oils for moisture. The real star of the show, however, is Australian Pink Clay, a toxin-reducing, pore-tightening, skin-purifying additive that clears and clears congestion for a healthier complexion. Store As anyone with oily skin can attest, managing consistent smoothness while dealing with other potential side effects like clogged pores and acne can be a daunting task. It all starts with a regular routine with products specially formulated with ingredients that balance your complexion while reducing excess sebum. This moisturizer contains old man weed, a natural anti-inflammatory that has been used medicinally by Indigenous Australians for centuries. Niacinamide supports the skin barrier, while salicylic acid exfoliates to reduce clogged pores. Store Dryness, fine lines and loss of elasticity are common problems that plague aging skin. What’s special about this indulgent treatment isn’t so much the look – though there’s no denying it will pop thanks to that luscious pink and purple blend – but the potent blend of vitamin C powered by stable 3-O-ethyl ascorbic acid, plus collagen – building up Kakadu plum and line-reducing polyphenols. For an extra moisture boost, five different forms of hyaluronic acid have been added to the mix. Many shoppers over 45 swear by this drink, with one claiming, “It has given my aging skin some hydration and life.” Store Treat yourself to this phenomenal scrub that can handle everything from dry elbows to ingrown hairs to occasional acne. Its exfoliating action comes courtesy of coconut and macadamia husk, which gently massage away dead skin cells, while virgin macadamia oil hydrates your skin on contact. There’s even a hint of biodegradable shimmer, which gives your skin a gorgeous glow even after you step out of the shower. “Smells great, makes my skin baby soft with a little shimmery sparkle,” says one shopper. Store

What better excuse to take your beauty game to the next level? Apply code LABORDAY to Sand and sky on your order of $55+ and save 20% on your facial and beauty treatments. Offer does not apply to bundles or the Australian Glow Berries Intense Glow Moisturizer. Valid from August 30 to September 5.