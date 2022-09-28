Feeding behavior traits may be an indicator of feed efficiency in Holstein cows

Journal of Dairy Science, it appears that measurements of feeding behavior can be useful indicators of the feed efficiency of dairy cows, and individual cows that eat more slowly may be more feed efficient. Credit: Ken Olson, PhD, PAS” width=”800″ height=”530″/> New research on Holstein cows published in the Journal of Dairy Science notes that measurements of feeding behavior can be useful indicators of the feed efficiency of dairy cows, and individual cows that eat more slowly may be more feed efficient. Credit: Ken Olson, PhD, PAS



Genetic selection is a powerful tool to improve animal husbandry, as genetic gain is cumulative and permanent, and the feeding behavior of cows can be used as an indicated trait for feed efficiency.

In a new report in the Journal of Dairy Science eight researchers from the University of Wisconsin (Madison, WI), Council on Dairy Cattle Breeding (Bowie, MD), and Michigan State University (East Lansing, MI) concluded that measurements of feeding behavior could be useful indicators of feed efficiency in dairy cows, and individual cows that eat more slowly may be more feed efficient.

Due to the lack of genetic research on feeding behavior in lactating dairy cattle and the potential to use these traits as indicators of feed efficiency, the aim of this study was to investigate various feeding behavior traits and their genetic associations with feed efficiency traits in lactating US Holstein. cows. Researchers estimate genetic parameters for dietary behavioral traits using daily records.

“Interestingly, some feeding behavior traits were strongly genetically correlated with feed efficiency,” said lead researcher Ligia Cavani, Ph.D., Department of Animal and Dairy Sciences, University of Wisconsin. The research team found that feed rate showed a strong positive genetic correlation with, in particular, dry matter intake, metabolic body weight and residual feed intake.

The researchers used data from daily feeding behavior records of 1,328 Holstein cows in 31 experiments conducted from 2009 to 2020 at a facility of the Blaine Dairy Cattle Research Center at the University of Wisconsin-Madison-Madison, Blaine Dairy Cattle Research Center (Arlington, WI). The facility used an automated intake registration system, allowing one animal to access the feeder at any given time.

Feeding behavioral characteristics considered included number of feeder visits per day, number of meals per day, duration of each feeder visit, duration of each meal, total length of feeder visits , intake per visit, intake per meal, feeding rate per visit, and feeding rate per meal.

“Overall, our results suggest that measurements of feeding behavior may be useful indicators of feed efficiency in dairy cows and that individual cows that eat more slowly may be more feed efficient,” Cavani said.

Calf personality, nutrition and growth: when one style doesn’t suit everyone

More information:

Ligia Cavani et al, Estimates of genetic parameters for feeding behavior traits and their associations with feed efficiency in Holstein cows, Journal of Dairy Science (2022). Ligia Cavani et al, Estimates of genetic parameters for feeding behavior traits and their associations with feed efficiency in Holstein cows,(2022). DOI: 10.3168/jds.2022-22066