Feds to Union Pacific: Deliver grain to California chickens

By
Jacky
-
Feds to Union Pacific: Deliver grain to California chickens

By Josh Funk | The associated press

Federal regulators have tasked the Union Pacific Railway with making sure a rancher gets the grain he needs in California to keep millions of chickens and hundreds of thousands of cattle from starving.

The U.S. Surface Transportation Board told the railroad it needed to improve services to Foster Farms to avoid running out of feed for the livestock it raises. It is the second time in the past year that regulators have issued emergency orders related to supply problems at Foster Farms, located in Livingston, Calif., as the railroads faced staff shortages.

This time, however, Union Pacific blamed the weather for the problems. Spokesman Mike Jaixen said last month’s extreme cold and blizzards slowed deliveries in 20 of the 23 western states where the railroad operated, and additional problems may be due to the forecast of harsher winter weather.

“Union Pacific remains committed to serving all our customers as efficiently as possible, including Foster Farms, weather permitting,” said Jaixen.

Foster Farms appealed to the STB to get Union Pacific to give priority to grain trains traveling from the Midwest to ranches in Traver, Turlock and Delhi, California.

Union Pacific said problems at Foster Farms should improve once five trains arrive carrying corn already underway, but Jaixen declined to provide an update on those trains on Tuesday. The railway passes updates to the STB, but wants to keep that customer-specific information confidential.

Foster Farms attorney Thomas Wilcox said in a letter to regulators that the company has little confidence that UP will deliver on its promises because the railroad has failed to deliver any of its grain trains on time in the past two weeks.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR