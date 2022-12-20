Feds ties May 2021 shooting near San Francisco airport to raid on Stockton home, probe of mysterious nationwide criminal organization

SACRAMENTO — Federal prosecutors here have drawn a line between a police raid on a Stockton home last September and a shooting in May 2021 that allegedly involved a mysterious Bay Area criminal organization that authorities say was operating in the United States .

Sean Arthur Robinson, 36, was arraigned on Dec. 15 on charges of possession of a stolen handgun, reportedly recovered during a raid on his Stockton home on Sept. 7. But authorities say the house has been ransacked in part due to an investigation into a Dublin resident, Quinten Moody, 37, and his associate, 46-year-old Myra Minks.

Robinson was released from prison on Tuesday on $50,000 secured bail.

In court documents, authorities identified Robinson as the victim of a May 2021 shooting at the Grand Hyatt adjacent to San Francisco International Airport. In that shooting, a rented Acura with a driver and at least one passenger pulled up, and two people began opening fire on victims who were near some cars in the parking lot. Robinson’s blood was found at the scene, police say.

Before the shooting, prosecutors allege Robinson was seencarry a duffel bag of firearms nearby.

When the police investigated, it turned out that the Acura had been rented in the name of one of Minks’ employees, a resident of Dallas, Texas. In a June 2021 search of Minks’ home in Roseville, authorities found an EDD debit card in the name of the Dallas resident, as well as a handwritten note with the name of a law enforcement officer and a phone company authorization form, according to court documents.

Asked to explain the note, Minks allegedly told authorities that Moody had asked her to track down Robinson’s whereabouts, explaining that the two had “beef” and that Moody had asked her to inform the San Francisco Police Department. calling, impersonating a law enforcement officer, and trying to figure out why the police were following Robinson.

It wasn’t the only time Minks was accused of impersonating police. In court filings, prosecutors have accused her of claiming to be an assistant U.S. prosecutor and inquiring into the death of an Antioch man who was shot shortly after driving $400,000 in cash across the Bay Bridge. She is also accused of impersonating a member of the Secret Service, an FBI agent, a DEA agent, and an airline employee.

Minks and Moody were charged last May with conspiracy to distribute marijuana to “California, Georgia, Nevada, Texas and elsewhere,” false impersonation of an officer, aggravated identity theft and mail fraud. A third defendant, Jessica Tang, was charged with participating in an EDD fraud scheme. However, Tang is famous in the world of true crime buffs, having been a central figure in the infamous 1999 murder of Alice Sin, by then-Pinole resident Raymond Wong, who was dating both Sin and Tang at the time.