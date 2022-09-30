Fed’s preferred inflation measure remains stubbornly high at 6.2%

A key measure of US inflation remained stubbornly high last month, in a sign that higher prices are taking hold despite the Federal Reserve’s attempts to combat them by cooling the economy.

The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index rose 6.2 percent in August from a year earlier, below recent peaks but still stubbornly high, the Department of Health said on Friday. Trade.

The PCE measure, favored by the Fed for its flexible 2 percent target rate, is an alternative gauge to the better-known consumer price index, which stood at 8.3 percent in August from a year ago.

Meanwhile, a separate poll this week from LendingClub showed the harsh impact inflation is having on families, with 60 percent of Americans saying they are living paycheck to paycheck.

Friday’s report also showed core PCE, which excludes food and energy prices, rose more than expected to 4.9 percent from 4.7 percent in July, a sign that the Inflation is increasingly entrenched in the economy.

Because food and energy prices fluctuate largely based on supply factors outside the Fed’s control, the core figure should be the one that declines as the central bank raises interest rates.

Instead, core PCE rose 0.6 percent in August after being flat in July, a sign that rising rates are not having the desired impact on consumer prices.

The PCE differs from the consumer price index for several reasons, including that the CPI gives more weight to rising housing costs and rents.

The Federal Reserve is trying to control inflation by slowing the economy through higher interest rates, which raises the cost of borrowing for families and businesses.

But as rates rise, the risk increases that the economy plunges into a deep recession with massive layoffs and rising unemployment.

Last week, after the Fed raised interest rates to their highest level since the 2008 financial crisis, Chairman Jerome Powell admitted that achieving the so-called soft landing will be “very challenging”.

Meanwhile, inflation continues to hit families hard, even those with high incomes, according to the LendingClub survey.

Among those earning more than six figures, 45 percent say they live paycheck to paycheck, a jump from 38 percent a year ago.

“More consumers living paycheck to paycheck indicates that many continue to lose their financial stability,” said Anuj Nayar, Financial Health Officer at LendingClub.

“Many have moved into what can now be a stable lifestyle: living paycheck to paycheck but still managing to pay their monthly bills,” he added. ‘There’s just nothing left at the end.’

The survey found that 60 percent of Americans have changed their financial habits due to inflation, including using lines of credit.

As a result, household debt is increasing. Last quarter, families spent an average of 9.6 percent of their disposable income paying down debt, down from 9.1 percent a year ago, according to Fed data.

Still, consumer spending remains strong at a bright spot in the US economy.

Americans increased their spending by 0.4 percent in August, after it fell 0.2 percent in July, according to the new Commerce Department report.

Although much of that increase reflected higher prices, inflation alone did not account for all of the increased spending.

Americans are also saving less to keep up with higher prices. The US savings rate was just 3.5 percent in August, well below pre-pandemic levels of around 8 percent, according to Friday’s report.

There have been other signs of consumer weakness recently, with used-car dealer Carmax reporting sharply lower sales in the three months ending in August.

The company attributed the drop to “affordability challenges” for consumers amid high inflation and rising interest rates.